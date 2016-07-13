Nutribullet – is it the last word in wedding presents?

Married couples are now asking for increasingly lavish presents

With wedding season in full swing, it’s more than likely you’ll be doing a spot of wedding present shopping this summer. We’ve got some great gift suggestions in case you’re in need of some inspiration.

Only five years ago, toasters topped the list of most sought-after food preparation presents at John Lewis. Earlier this year, the department store named the new most popular wedding list items – revealing some interesting shifts away from everyday essentials towards glitzier gadgets and other nice-to-haves.

With the majority of people now choosing to live together before getting married, newlyweds often already have the basics covered. Now the Nutribullet is one of the most desirable wedding gifts.

So, if you feel funny about giving cold, hard cash, you might be thinking of getting a Nutribullet. Check out our blender reviews to get our full, detailed verdict on the Nutribullet and its rivals.

The Nutribullet is now officially one of the most desired wedding presents at John Lewis

Nutribullet reviews

We’ve tested three Nutribullets so far at Which? – the Nutribullet Pro 900, the Nutribullet 600 and the Nutribullet RX.

The Nutribullet RX is the most recent addition to the Nutribullet family. It can heat up your soup as well as blend it, it has interchangeable blending jugs and cups for different quantities, and all components apart from the blades are dishwasher safe. It also comes with a colourful hard back book containing a broad selection of recipes.

Like all the Nutribullets, the Nutribullet RX it has just one speed setting: you start blending by locking it onto the base and pressing the power button on the back and the start button on the front. It’s certainly a present that won’t gather dust – and might even get you a place at the top table.

Read our full Nutribullet RX review to find out how good it is at crushing ice, blending smoothies and other tasks.

However, typically costing between £89 and £200 (the Nutribullet RX costs a cool £199.95), the Nutribullet might be a little out of your price range. Can a Nutribullet-style blender make an equally impressive wedding present?

The toaster no longer tops the list of most wished-for items among betrothed couples

Nutribullet-style blenders

Viable alternatives include Sage The Boss To Go BPB550BAL. This compact personal blender from the Sage by Heston range of premium kitchen gadgets is a bit cheaper than the Nutribullet RX (it’s currently £124.99). Read our review to find out good it is at blending smoothies with ingredients such as banana, ginger, mango and yoghurt.

If you’re not amongst the happy couple’s nearest and dearest, your price range might be somewhat lower. If so, the Philips Daily Collection Mini Blender HR2876/01 (only £25) is another option. It’s good at crushing ice cubes – great for adding to celebratory summer drinks – but is it equally good at blending vegetables like carrots and onions? Our review has the answer.

Thermomix TM5 kitchen machine

We’ve also recently taken a First Look at the Thermomix TM5. It costs £925 – making the Nutribullet seem cheap in comparison. It’s reportedly the most popular wedding gift on the continent, and it’s not hard to see why it’s so desirable. It can take on all manner of kitchen tasks, including blending soup, kneading bread dough and grinding spices.

If the couple aren’t especially keen on cooking themselves, and are looking for an all-singing, all-dancing kitchen helper, this could be answer to their prayers.

Or, you could just buy them matching bathrobes and be done with it.

