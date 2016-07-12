Popular Lidl pressure washer back on sale

Lidl offers an entry level pressure washer for sale occasionally Lidl offers an entry level pressure washer for sale occasionally

Could you bag a bargain pressure washer with your grocery shop? Our first impressions of the Lidl Parkside PHD 100 could help you decide.

On 14 July Lidl will re-launch an entry-level cylinder pressure washer that has been a sell-out before. Lidl regularly holds limited-time sales of garden machinery that are eagerly anticipated by bargain-hunters. But the products go off-sale before we can test them in our labs.

We managed to get our hands on this model when it was on sale in summer 2015. We sent it home with our pressure washer expert, to find out how, in her experience, it compared to our Best Buys.

Are cheap pressure washers any good?

You can spend anything from £40 to £400 for a pressure washer to use around your home and garden. And in our experience it’s possible to get surprisingly good and disappointingly mediocre models no matter what price you pay.

The key to buying a pressure washer that won’t dismay is matching what you want to use it for, with the right power for your needs. You don’t need a high powered jet washer to clean your garden furniture, but a weak model could leave you with aching arms if you try to clean a large area of paving.

Cheap pressure washers on test

In our most recent tests we sent several cheap pressure washers to our lab to find out how they compared to our Best Buy pressure washers.

Pressure wash your paths now

With so much wet weather recently now is a great time to use your pressure washer to remove the grime and algae that’s built up since the May Bank holiday weekend.

Cleaning paths and drives now could help to stop a build up of algae that could create a slipping hazard over winter.

