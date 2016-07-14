Press to impress with new Best Buy steam irons

Find out which irons are best for fast, effective ironing

If you’re pushed for time, but don’t want to step out looking slovenly, don’t panic. We’ve found two new Best Buy irons that are fast and easy to use, to add to our list of 38 top-rated irons and steam generators.

Step into the shops and you’ll find yourself inundated with promises of super-powered ironing and easy routes to crease-free togs, but not all of the irons looking back at you will live up to their promises.

There’s no need to spend hours at the ironing board though – we’ve tested all the latest irons so you don’t have to, weeding out the slow models that make ironing a drag.

For wrinkle-free results in the blink of an eye, take at look at our full list of Best Buy irons.

New steam iron reviews

We put ten new steam irons through our latest round of lab testing, including six regular steam irons and four steam generator irons. We tested models from big iron brands including Philips, Bosch, Tefal, Russell Hobbs, Braun and Morphy Richards, and an own-brand iron from retailer Morrisons.

The Braun Texstyle 7 TS755 and the Philips GC4522/00 Azur Performer Plus were two of the regular irons on test. Both cost a fairly premium £50 and promise speedy and flawless ironing.

Braun claims its Texstyle iron uses special technology to ‘pre-condition’ steam, leaving your clothes looking lovely and neat. Meanwhile the Philips comes with a ‘triple precision’ tip, designed to slip nimbly under buttons and navigate tricky details with ease.

If it’s a budget iron you’re after we also tested the ultra-cheap Morrisons WMIRCER003 Ceramic Steam Iron (£12). It’s fairly basic, but does have standard features like a vertical steaming function for sprucing up suits and a self-clean function designed to ward off limescale.

But which of these irons are powerful steamers – and which will struggle to banish creases? Read our steam iron reviews to find out.

A great iron can keep you looking sharp

Steam ahead with a generator

We also tested four new steam generators. Steam generator irons pump out more steam than regular irons, meaning that you should breeze through your laundry pile in double-quick time. But they cost more and can be quite bulky because of the separate water tank, so you’ll need to choose wisely.

Our latest reviews include the Russell Hobbs Easy Steam 20330, which has several handy ease-of-use features. The water tank’s removable – which should make filling easier, and you can lock the handle to the base for carrying.

We also tested the Philips GC7619/20 Perfect-Care Pure: a compact steam iron that’s specifically designed for easy storage.

We’ve tested 45 currently available steam generators overall and found 13 Best Buys – one of which costs lest than £100. Check our Best Buy irons and generators to find out if one of our newly-tested models made the grade.

How Which? tests irons

Our professional ironers tried all ten irons out on a range of wrinkled fabrics including cotton shirts, light cotton skirts and linen trousers to see which ones smooth out creases with just a few slides of the soleplate. We measured how much steam they churn out, how well they resist limescale build-up and how easy they are to descale.

Only the ones that sailed through these tests – and the other rigorous assessments we put irons through – earned our coveted Best Buy status. To find out more, head to how we test steam irons.

