Safety warning: Phil & Teds recalls Dash V5 buggies

How to check the serial code on your Phil & Teds Dash V5

Phil & Teds is recalling Dash V5 buggies with serial numbers starting with either PTRV0715 or PTRV0815. A flaw with the frame poses a potential pinch hazard to you or your child.

No injuries have yet been recorded. But Phil & Teds is recalling Dash V5 buggies after three warranty reports showed that the pushchair could be hazardous if the main hinge is damaged.

Keep reading to find out if your pushchair is affected, and what you need to do next.

Check your Dash V5 buggy

If you bought a Dash V5 between August 2015 and March 2016, you need to check your buggy’s serial code now. Use the image (right) to locate it on your buggy’s frame. It can also be found on the bottom of the box your pushchair came in.

If your serial code is between PRTV0715/0746 and PTRV0815/2525, you should stop using your pushchair, and fill in this form to apply for your free replacement frame.

No other serial codes or pushchairs are affected, including the smaller version of the Dash V5 – the Phil & Teds Dot.

See below for our pushchair safety tips.

Pushchair safety tips

If you’ve had your pushchair for a few years, or are thinking of buying one second-hand, it’s essential that you know the tell-tale safety signs to look out for.

For starters, the handles and frame should have no unusual bends or kinks. Damage to the main hinge in the frame is the root of the problem with the recalled Dash V5, so it makes sense to keep an eye on this, whatever buggy you own.

The last thing you want is for your child to fall out of the buggy, so check the fabric, too. The seat should have no tears, and the straps for the harness shouldn’t be frayed or damaged.

Also make sure you regularly check the breaks and the locking mechanism on the harness. This is especially important if you’re inspecting a used buggy before buying, or dusting off your own in preparation for a new arrival.

For our full safety checklist, and top tips on how to snag a bargain buggy on eBay, read our guide on second-hand pushchairs.

