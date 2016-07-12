Southern passengers vent anger at delays

Commuters angered by delays to their train journeys staged a demonstration at Victoria Station in central London yesterday evening.

More than 100 disgruntled rail users took to the station concourse to protest after months of chaos caused by frequent cancellations by Southern Railway.

Brandishing placards reading ‘We Pay You Delay’ and ‘Ban The Fat Controller’, the protesters chanted ‘Southern Fail’ through a megaphone.

Many Southern Railway passengers have reported that recent train disruptions have led them to use their cars more, prevented them seeing their children at night and saddled them with large taxi fares.

You can use our guide to help you start your claim for train-delay compensation.

Claim your delay compensation

Southern has cut 341 trains a day for a month from its timetable and that of its sister service Gatwick Express, saying it will make services more resilient.

But despite the move, passengers on the network faced another day of delays.

During the amended timetable, you will be able to claim compensation against trains cancelled in advance or against delays experienced on the day, either on the normal or the amended timetable.

Southern must offer improved compensation

We don’t think this is good enough though. Passengers are suffering from persistent and consistent delays of less than half an hour, and reduced numbers of carriages on some services.

Neither of these is acceptable, but compensation won’t be paid for this shortfall in service.

Which? Director of Policy and Campaigns Alex Neill said: ‘Given the extreme disruption passengers are facing for the foreseeable future, Southern must offer improved compensation, particularly for season-ticket holders and commuters forced to use crowded short-form trains at peak times.

‘Where possible, affected passengers should receive automatic compensation so they don’t have to repeatedly request refunds for the poor service they are experiencing.’

Make rail refunds easier

Unclaimed compensation for delayed and cancelled trains runs into the millions of pounds each year because train companies are making it far too difficult for passengers to get compensation.

Last year 47m rail passenger journeys were cancelled or delayed by more than 30 minutes. Which? research found only 34% of passengers who may have been entitled to a refund said they actually claimed.

We’re calling on the regulator to keep the pressure on train companies to ensure passengers get the refunds they deserve for rail delays. Sign our petition to make rail refunds easier.

More on this…