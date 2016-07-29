Top 10 popular pushchairs for summer 2016

The Baby Jogger City Mini GT pushchair

Summer’s here and so is the Which? top 10 most popular pushchairs countdown for Summer 2016. Did your pushchair make our top 10?

Whether you’re looking for your first pushchair suitable for a newborn, or you want to upgrade your bulky travel system to a more summer-friendly stroller, we have our list of the most popular pushchair reviews on the Which? website.

Are these pushchairs our shining stars or will they pepper your daily routine with frustrating annoyances like being heavy to push or hard to get up and down kerbs, and will you be able to get all your bags in the shopping basket?

Top 10 pushchairs

Head over to our popular pushchairs gallery to take a look at what’s hot, or follow the links below to read in-depth test reviews of each model included in our top 10.

Based on the reviews viewed the most between 1 April 2016 and 30 June 2016 at which.co.uk. Prices checked July 2016.

The latest iCandy Peach pushchair

Which? pushchair brand is the best?

Can’t decide between a Bugaboo, Silver Cross or an iCandy?

With so many brands available to buy it can be a nightmare to wade through the pros and cons of each one yourself.

That’s where Which? can help.

We’ve combined our independent test lab reviews and unique survey of nearly 1,500 pushchair owners to reveal the best and worst pushchair brands according to parents who own them.

Which is the best pushchair brand? – we reveal the ones you’re most satisfied with and would recommend.

More on this…