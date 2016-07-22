Top five popular lightweight strollers of 2016

The Maclaren Volo is our most popular stroller review

Summer has landed (sort of!) so we reveal the top five most popular lightweight strollers of 2016 so far.

Summer’s the perfect time to invest in a lightweight stroller if the thought of pushing your bulky travel system in the heat gives you the sweats. But which strollers are parents turning to?

Maclaren, the iconic stroller brand, has topped our Which? chart for the most popular lightweight buggy.

Our Maclaren Volo review is the most visited stroller review for 2016, so far, with the Silver Cross Pop hot on its heels in the popularity stakes.

Joining Maclaren and Silver Cross in our top five popular lightweight buggies are two models from Chicco.

But which are really worth splashing out on and which give a boneshaking ride?

To find out visit our top five popular lightweight strollers.

This lightweight Chicco Echo stroller costs around £60. But is it any good?

Popular lightweight strollers

Here’s the full top five. Click the links below to go to the full review of each one.

1. Maclaren Volo, £120

2. Silver Cross Pop, £160

3. Maclaren Quest, £140

4. Chicco Echo, £60

5. Chicco Multiway, £100

Prices checked July 2016.

Browse all our top performing pushchairs in our pushchair Best Buys.

Invest in a holiday buggy to help make summer travelling easier

Holiday buggies

With summer holidays underway, you may be looking for a lightweight buggy to take away on your travels.

Designed to be lightweight and small enough to fit in the hire car boot, but robust enough to cope with all long walks on a day out sightseeing, a lightweight stroller is a good option to take on holiday, and we’ve reviewed a range that have extra special features for globetrotting parents.

Mothercare XSS

This stroller folds down super-small, so you can take it on a plane as hand luggage and you won’t have to wait when you get off the plane.

This stroller folds down super-small, so you can take it on a plane as hand luggage and you won’t have to wait when you get off the plane. Baby Jogger City Mini Zip

Another stroller that folds so small it won’t take up much space in a car boot, plus it weighs less than 8kg.

Another stroller that folds so small it won’t take up much space in a car boot, plus it weighs less than 8kg. Maclaren Mark II

This retro-style buggy is incredibly light, weighing in at only 3.9.kg, making it a great choice to travel with.

This retro-style buggy is incredibly light, weighing in at only 3.9.kg, making it a great choice to travel with. Baby Zen YoYo 2014

One of the original tiny strollers; the Baby Zen YoYo 2014 folds neatly into a hand luggage-sized package, but at £319, it’s pricey.

How we test pushchairs

Which pushchair testing is unique because:

Our tests are based on years of experience, testing more than 300 pushchairs in five years.

We buy everything we lab-test.

We’re completely independent of any manufacturers.

We don’t accept adverts in our magazines or on our website.

Which? pushchair testing combines safety and durability checks and parent user trials as well as expert assessments. Our extensive testing includes bumping every pushchair over the equivalent of more than 200km on a bumpy treadmill track to find out which pushchairs can last the distance.

More on this…