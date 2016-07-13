Top student-rated universities revealed for 2016

Head north for nightlife and south for student politics, according to Which? University’s latest survey.

Newcastle and Northumbria Universities, both based in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, came joint top for nightlife activities, with 11 of the 19 universities ranked highly for their offering of bars, pubs and clubs located in the north.

Students with artistic or political interests, meanwhile, might want to head further south. Falmouth University, University of the Arts London, Norwich University of the Arts, Goldsmiths, University of London and Bath Spa University dominated the creative category.

Meanwhile students rated SOAS, University of London, LSE and the Universities of Oxford and Sussex highly for their political scenes.

Loughborough University and University of Bath scored a hat-trick in the sports category, coming in top for the third year running. They were joined by Durham University and Cardiff Metropolitan University.

The results were based on the views of more than 11,000 undergraduate students in the fourth annual Which? University Student Survey.

Top scoring universities

The survey asks current undergraduates to rate their universities across five extra-curricular aspects – read the full results for each category below:

Five all-rounder universities scored highly across all categories: University of East Anglia, University of Edinburgh, University of Glasgow, University of Leeds and University of Sheffield.

Which? Director of Campaigns and Policy Alex Neill said: ‘There are many factors to consider when deciding where to go to university, so hearing how current students rate their university, on everything from nightlife to the political scene, can be really useful.

It’s always worth taking some time to consider all the options and do some research into what each university offers you before you make your decision.’

As well as rating their university in each category, students shared their experiences and stories. Those researching their university options can read these comments in full on Which? University. The survey was conducted by YouthSight on behalf of Which? University.

