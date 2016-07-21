Top Which? tips for getting a great-value kitchen

Who should you trust to supply and install your new kitchen?

Shop around before buying your kitchen – new research from The Guardian reveals quotes for the same Howdens kitchen varied by almost £35,000.

The Guardian has published the details of three Howdens Joinery kitchen quotes that ranged between £9,916 and £44,895.

Adam Hussein, a surgeon from Hertford, received three vastly different quotes for ‘the same set of modest kitchen units and appliances.’ The quotes varied depending on who was installing the kitchen and the discounts that were applied.

To help you keep costs to a minimum, we’ve rounded up our top tips for getting value for money when choosing your new kitchen.

Not sure which brand to trust? Check out our in-depth guide to the best and worst kitchen brands.

How much will I have to spend on a new kitchen?

Before you get carried away with dreams of island units and American-style fridge freezers, it pays to spend time deciding which features your kitchen must have and how much you can afford to spend.

Our research reveals that the cost of a small, basic kitchen can vary from around £500 to almost £5,000, and that’s just for the units – it doesn’t include installation or appliances.

Use the Which? guide to planning your kitchen to help you create a layout for your new kitchen so you can get a rough idea of how many new units and appliances you’ll be buying.

We’ve asked the big kitchen firms – B&Q, Homebase, Ikea, John Lewis, Wickes and Wren Living – to give us prices for their top, mid and lower-spec kitchen ranges so that we can give you an idea of how much you should expect to spend on a new kitchen.

Kitchen costs – use our guide to decide where to splurge and where to save.

Which kitchen brand should I choose?

We’ve surveyed hundreds of Which? members to find out what they think of their fitted kitchens – and the companies that supplied them.

The results show that there are big differences in how highly customers rate the finish quality of their new kitchen units. And only one kitchen company gets a top value for money rating.

We’ve compiled ratings for value for money, customer service, quality and finish for the main kitchen brands – including B&Q, Homebase, Howdens Joinery, Ikea and Magnet – based on the real-life experiences of customers.

Compare kitchen brands – use our table of results to see how the big brands stack up.

Where should I buy kitchen appliances?

Our kitchen appliances expert Jess O’Leary says: ‘Buying appliances as part of a fitted kitchen package can leave a huge – and often unnecessary – hole in your wallet. These appliances are often unbranded, so you could be paying more for a product that would cost a lot less if it were sold under the brand of its manufacturer.

‘If you don’t want to pay over the odds, shop around for everything. Our guide to buying kitchen appliances can help you understand the decisions you’ll need to make.

‘Of course, one way to make sure you don’t waste your money on a dud is to use our independent reviews to find the best appliance at a price that’s right for you.’

Kitchen appliance reviews – see the best and worst washing machines fridge freezers, ovens and more.

Which kitchen installer should I go for?

How your fitted kitchen is installed is just as important as the kitchen itself. If the fitting takes ages, performed shoddily or results in a poor finish quality, you’ll feel short-changed.

So in April 2016, we asked Which? members to rate their experiences of top kitchen installers including John Lewis, Magnet, B&Q, Wickes and Homebase to see how they compared to local independent kitchen and DIY installation companies.

Compare kitchen installers – find out which companies have the happiest new kitchen owners.

More on this…