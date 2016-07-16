UK’s top-rated mattress brands for 2016 revealed by Which? survey

Sealy, Dreams, John Lewis and more went head to head in our latest mattress survey

More than 5,000 mattress shoppers have had their say in a Which? survey to reveal Which? members’ top and bottom-rated brands of mattress.

The top-scoring mattress brand earned a table-topping customer score of 86%. ‘Wonderfully comfortable’, ‘great quality’ ‘and ‘superb’ is just some of the glowing feedback we received about this brand.

But at the other end of the table, one brand could only manage a disappointing customer score of 50%. The feedback wasn’t all negative, but is enough to make you think twice about potentially spending hundreds of pounds on a mattress that you ‘do not look forward to sleeping on’, as one unhappy customer put it.

Jump straight to our best mattress brands page for the overall table of results, where we reveal how all 19 brands in our survey fared, including Hypnos, Ikea, Silentnight and Vi-Spring.

The key to a great night’s sleep

Comfort is of course one of the most important things to consider when buying a new mattress – so our 2016 survey results also reveals which mattress brands people find most comfortable.

Seven brands earned an impressive five stars for comfort, more than twice as many that earned top marks in 2015. The vast majority of Which? members who own a mattress from one of these brands find it provides excellent comfort. But that’s certainly not the case for the one brand that manages just two stars in this year’s survey.

Even if your armed with our comfort ratings, it’s essential that you try a mattress before your buy. A brand that only makes memory foam mattresses might get top marks for comfort, but you’re unlikely to agree if you hate sleeping on memory foam. You wouldn’t be in the minority if you do, as our survey reveals that nearly half of Which? members own a pocket sprung mattress, compared to just one in seven who own a pure memory foam one.

If you’re mattress is old or uncomfortable, but you’re not quite ready to splash out on a new one yet, you should consider buying a mattress topper. Around eight in 10 Which? members said that a topper made their mattress more comfortable.

Head to our review of the best mattress topper brands to discover the top rated brands.

How we researched mattress brands

In April 2016, we asked 5,001 Which? members who had bought a mattress in the last 10 years to tell us about it.

After finding out which brand each member owned, we asked whether they were satisfied with it and whether they would recommend it to a friend. We used their responses to work out the customer score for each brand.

We also asked members to rate their mattress for comfort, value for money and how well it matched the description for both firmness and other aspects.

But even the best laid plans can be unstuck by an unhelpful salesperson or a botched delivery. So we asked our members to tell us about their experience of buying their mattress. You can read the results by heading to our guide on the best mattress retailers.

