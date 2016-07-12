Which? tries out the Oral B Genius 9000

The Oral B Genius 9000 is packed with extras

We’ve got our hands on the feature-packed and premium-priced Oral B Genius 9000 electric toothbrush to bring you our first impressions.

£140 is a lot to pay for an electric toothbrush, but the Oral B Genius 9000 comes with a host of extras to appeal to those looking for a slightly more involved brushing experience.

You have six different brushing modes to choose from, such as ‘Daily Clean’, ‘Gum Care’ and ‘Sensitive’ for gentler cleaning. It also comes with four different brush heads, including Oral B’s well-known ‘CrossAction’ head. There’s also the ‘FlossAction’ head, designed to remove plaque especially effectively from interdental areas.

It vibrates when 30 seconds have passed to indicate that it’s time to move on to a new section of your mouth. Then it vibrates again for a longer period of time when you’ve brushed for the full recommended two minutes.

The Oral B Genius 9000 comes with a travel case, which can charge the toothbrush – you’ll still need to connect it to an electric outlet though.

You can connect the toothbrush to the Oral-B app on your smartphone, via Bluetooth. Our toothbrush expert found this simple to do.

Head to our Oral B Genius 9000 Black First Look review for our full first impressions and to find out whether this is an electric toothbrush that might be worth you splashing out on.

What’s so ‘genius’ about the Oral B Genius 9000?

You can connect the toothbrush to your smartphone

The Oral B Genius 9000 electric toothbrush joins the fairly small selection of toothbrushes that you can connect to an app on your smartphone. But why would you want to do this?

For starters, you can use the timer on the app to make sure you brush your teeth for a full two minutes – it’s designed to start automatically once you’ve opened the app and connected your phone. The app also stores historic brushing data – so you’ll be able to see whether you’re regularly reaching the recommended two-minute milestone.

The real selling point of ‘Genius’ electric toothbrushes is what Oral B calls ‘Position Detection’ technology. This part of the app works only with ‘Genius’ models, and it’s designed to show you where in your mouth you’re brushing – and when to move on to the next section.

Find out what our toothbrush expert thought about the app functionality and whether it’s a useful or unnecessary extra in our first look review of the Oral B Genius 9000. Check it out before forking out.

Which? Best Buy electric toothbrushes

Best Buy electric toothbrushes must clean thoroughly and hold charge well

We’re currently testing the Oral B Genius 9000 and a range of other electric toothbrushes – look out for our results in the autumn.

Need an electric toothbrush in the meantime? We’ve found Best Buys that help keep your teeth and gums clean and healthy. Plus they hold their charge well – so you won’t need to recharge them too often.

We’ve found Best Buys that will set you back by less than £50, whereas some with a three-figure price tag have proved less impressive.

Head to Best Buy electric toothbrushes to make the best decision for your teeth and wallet. And find your favourite brand in our electric toothbrush reviews to see how it performed.

More on this…