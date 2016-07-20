Which? verdict on Dyson’s self-righting vacuum cleaner

The Dyson Big Ball Animal self-rights when toppled

We’ve just tested 18 of the latest vacuum cleaners for 2016, including the new self-righting Dyson Big Ball Animal.

And we’ve found eight Best Buy vacuum cleaners that will leave your home a dust-free zone – plus one model that’s so terrible at cleaning we’ve labelled it a Don’t Buy.

As well as the latest Dyson vacuums, we tested popular models from big brands including Miele, Hoover and Sebo, as well as a budget offering from Argos.

New Dyson vacuum cleaners reviewed

The Dyson Big Ball Animal is the latest model in Dyson’s cylinder vacuum line-up. It has a new self-righting mechanism, which could be handy if you tend to take the corners too fast at home. The curved shape and low centre of gravity mean that when it topples over its own gravitational force rolls it back into an upright position. That means you shouldn’t need to waste time stooping to pick it back up and – so Dyson claims – you’ll get your house cleaned quicker.

Like the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum, it also has a ‘hygenic dirt-ejector’ mechanism. This is essentially a rubber collar which pushes dust and dirt out of the bin when you empty it, meaning that you shouldn’t need to faff around trying to clean it out.

We found that the Big Ball could be a bit of a handful when tackling the stairs. Get the full verdict in our Dyson Big Ball Animal review.

Is the Dyson Small Ball ideal for effortless cleaning?

The Dyson Small Ball Animal, Dyson’s new lightweight upright vacuum cleaner, is meant to be just the ticket for those who find vacuuming a back-straining chore.

Weighing in at only 5.6kg, it’s very lightweight. Acording to Dyson its ball technology makes it more stable than other vacuum cleaners, allowing you to move it easily around furniture and other obstacles. It’s also been commended by the Royal College of Chiropractors for preventing musculoskeletal discomfort during vacuuming.

Big promises – but does it cover the basics of getting your house clean? Read our Dyson Small Ball Animal review to find out.

The AEG Ultracaptic Deluxe bagless vacuum also has a nifty dust compression system

2016 vacuum cleaner reviews

If you’re in the market for a bagless model that doesn’t emit a dusty cloud when you empty it, it’s not just Dyson who claims to have the solution.

The AEG AUC9230 UltraCaptic Deluxe £300, has a special compacting lever that squashes dust once the container is full. This means that you can carry on using it for longer and the compacted dust should be easier to eject. That might come in handy as its capacity (1.4 litres) is somewhat small.

If you’re just after a relatively basic model, you might be considering the upright Argos Simple Value 414/3248. At £50, it costs a fraction of some of the models we’ve tested and is very energy efficient. It’s also even lighter than the Dyson Small Ball – but how good is it at picking up hair, fluff or larger debris like rice or cereal from your floors?

Don’t Buy this vacuum

One vacuum cleaner we tested this time around was so bad we’re telling people outright not to buy it. Although it’s fine for some tasks, such as removing fluff from upholstery, it’s awkward for cleaning stairs and under furniture. It also fails to keep the dust and allergens it sucks up locked away, making it a particularly bad choice for allergy sufferers.

