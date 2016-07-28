Which? warning on suspicious Olympics ticket site

With the Rio 2016 Olympic Games less than two weeks away, Which? is warning that a site is selling Olympic tickets in breach of official ticket restrictions.

The site, Bookriogames2016.com, ranks higher in internet searches than official sites such as CoSport – the Rio 2016 authorised ticket seller for Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Bookriogames2016.com states ‘you’re protected with us’, yet people buying from this site risk not being allowed into the event because the Rio 2016 Olympic Games terms and conditions forbid entry if your ticket isn’t purchased form an authorised source.

Bookriogames2016.com is not an authorised source. Don’t take a risk on a dodgy ticket site, use our seven-step guide to spotting a fake, fraudulent or scam website.

Seven reasons for concern

Which? has seven key concerns about the site and the risk it could pose to ticket buyers.

Tickets sold in breach of terms and conditions This site allows customers to buy as many as 20 tickets, even though official rules only allow 4 tickets per customer.

This site allows customers to buy as many as 20 tickets, even though official rules only allow 4 tickets per customer. Vague contact details The site lists no office address. We found that the site is hosted in India, but its actual address is hidden via a proxy domain that has been linked to scam websites.

The site lists no office address. We found that the site is hosted in India, but its actual address is hidden via a proxy domain that has been linked to scam websites. Unsubstantiated review claims We cannot find any evidence of online reviews, although the site claims to have five stars.

We cannot find any evidence of online reviews, although the site claims to have five stars. Consumer-unfriendly terms and conditions The site ‘reserves the right to deliver tickets at any point between the time of purchase and the day of the event,’ meaning some fans may travel to Rio before receiving their ticket.

The site ‘reserves the right to deliver tickets at any point between the time of purchase and the day of the event,’ meaning some fans may travel to Rio before receiving their ticket. Imitation website design The site design, graphics and fonts are very similar to that of the official Rio Olympics ticket site, which may be an attempt to confuse consumers into thinking that it is the official site.

The site design, graphics and fonts are very similar to that of the official Rio Olympics ticket site, which may be an attempt to confuse consumers into thinking that it is the official site. Dodgy domain The site is registered using a domain service that has been linked to several scams.

The site is registered using a domain service that has been linked to several scams. Domain name Britain’s national fraud reporting body, Action Fraud, are warning that cyber-criminals have registered domains with names containing terms like ‘rio’ and ‘rio2016’ to commit ticket fraud, lottery scams and other fraudulent activity. Terms like those in the domain name of Bookriogames2016.com.

Bookriogames2016.com uncontactable

We contacted the Bookriogames2016.com website using the email address and phone number listed to discuss our concerns.

No one replied to our emails or phone calls, and the telephone number has since been removed from the website.

Which? Director of Policy and Campaigns Alex Neill said: ‘If you’re planning to buy a last-minute ticket for the Olympic Games, make sure you buy from an authorised ticket seller, otherwise you risk being turned away at the gates.

‘We’ve reported our concerns about this site to Action Fraud, but more must be done both in the UK and internationally to ensure ticket restrictions are made clear to consumers.’

Online ticket fraud rose by 55% last year, costing the British public £5.2 million.

