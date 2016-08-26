74% of Which? Members say new mattress helps them sleep

Buying a new mattress may help to improve the quality of your sleep

Trouble sleeping? Could it be stress? Well, maybe. But a Which? survey reveals that it could be your bed, rather than your head, that’s keeping you up at night.

Three quarters of people sleep better on their new mattress compared to their old one, according to our April 2016 survey of 5,001 Which? members.

If, like one in five Which? members, you who haven’t bought a mattress in the last 10 years, you should consider buying a new one. Even if yours isn’t a decade old yet, look our for telltale signs of wear, such as sagging and lumpiness.

Spending hundreds of pounds on a new mattress might not be the most enticing prospect, but you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a Best Buy. If it means you wake up each morning feeling refreshed, then it’s money well spent.

Shopping for mattresses

If you want to be among the 92% of Which? members who are satisfied with their most recent mattress purchase, you need to try before you buy.

Lie on the mattress for at least 10 minutes in the shop, in positions you normally sleep in. If you do, you’re less likely to find it uncomfortable, or too soft or firm when you get it back to your bedroom.

Don’t be persuaded into buying a mattress you haven’t tried. A third of Which? members told us they find it intimidating to try a mattress out in the shop. But a good mattress retailer should never hassle you, or discourage you from trying as many mattresses as you want.

Cheap beds and mattresses online

The internet can be a good place to find mattress deals and discounts. But if you spot a bargain bed, you could still try it out in a shop before buying.

Only 6% of Which? members bought a mattress online after trying it out in store, whereas 15% bought online without trying first. That’s a big risk to take for something that you’ll be sleeping on for years to come.

Sometimes, though, trying a mattress before buying is impossible. A growing number of brands are selling bed-in-a-box mattresses that are only available online. Many brands claim that selling direct helps cut costs for the consumer.

We’ve tested memory foam mattresses from two such brands, both of which offer a trial period for you to return the mattress if you don’t like it. Head to our Eve and Made mattress reviews to see what we made of them. Or, head to our guide on memory foam mattresses, to see if you should consider this type of mattress.

