Are cheap cordless vacuum cleaners any good?

Find out if investing in a high-end model like the Dyson V8 Absolute pays off

We’ve just tested eight of the latest cordless vacuum cleaners, from a bargain Argos model that costs just £50, to the Dyson V8 Absolute – which will set you back 10 times as much.

If you’re keen to go cordless, the Argos Vhasia cordless vacuum seems like astonishingly good value. It’s half the price of the two next cheapest vacuums on test – the Morphy Richards Supervac 732008 and the Vax H85-DP-B21 Dynamo Power. And they’re pretty cheap themselves, costing just £100 each.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Bosch Ultimate BCH75STKGB will set you back £400, more than many full-sized vacuum cleaners. And Dyson’s latest offering – the V8 Absolute – costs a phenomenal £500.

Is a £500 cordless vacuum cleaner a ludicrous waste of money or a sound investment? Head to our pick of the best cordless vacuums to see which models made it onto our list of recommended cleaners.

Cheap vs expensive cordless vacuums

The Argos Vhasia isn’t just cheap – it’s super light too, weighing in at just 1.3kg. In fact, it’s one of the lightest cordless vacuums we’ve tested.

It comes with a detachable handheld unit that has attachments for tackling stairs, dusty corners and upholstery. That’s pretty good for a budget vacuum, as we’ve seen pricier cordless models that lack handheld cleaning accessories. You’ll be emptying it more often though, as it has a small 0.21 litre dust capacity.

Trade up to the Morphy Richards Supervac 732008 and you’ll get a larger dust canister, so you can clean for longer without having to head to the bin to empty it. But it’s heftier than the Argos, weighing in at 3.2kg. It doesn’t come with a detachable handheld vacuum either, so you can’t easily use it for upholstery, vacuuming your car or getting into hard to reach places.

You can pick up the Argos cordless vacuum for just £50, but can it clean just as well as a pricier model?

So what do you get if you pay more? The Bosch Ultimate BCH75STKGB, £400 weighs in at 2.8kg, and has a medium dust capacity of 0.42 litres. It’s easy to handle and control, but to use the handheld accessories you have to attach a strap to the vacuum and sling it across your shoulder, which you may find a bit clunky.

The Dyson V8 Absolute has a longer run time than older Dyson models, and helpful extras like a battery life indicator and dust-ejector for easier bin emptying. This uses a silicone ring to push dirt out of the bin, so you don’t have to scrape it out.

Which models leave floors spotless in our tests? To find out how cheaper cordless vacuums compare to premium models, head to our full selection of cordless vacuum cleaner reviews.

Which cordless Dyson is best?

The Dyson V8 range – which includes the V8 Absolute (£500) and V8 Animal (£450), is claimed to be Dyson’s most advanced range of cordless vacuum cleaners.

When we surveyed Which? members in September 2015, we found more than half of all who own a cordless vacuum own a Dyson. But if you don’t have your heart set on a 2016 model, you could save hundreds of pounds by opting for an older model.

The Dyson V6 range has a number of different options to choose from, with the entry-level Dyson V6 costing just £170. Find out if you could pick up a cheap Dyson vacuum – and whether it will do a good job of cleaning your home – by checking out our cordless Dyson reviews.

Latest cordless vacuum reviews for 2016

Below is the full list of models we have just tested. Click on the links to get the full story on each one.

Prices correct as of 17th August 2016

