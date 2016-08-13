Baby Jogger City Tour pushchair launched

The Baby Jogger City Tour has a good-sized hood

The Baby Jogger City Tour pushchair continues the trend for lightweight, super-small strollers, that can be taken on board planes as hand luggage and has a one-hand fold. We’re looking forward to getting one for first look review very soon but we’ve had a quick look at an exclusive launch event.

If you are planning a holiday or travel frequently, this type of lightweight, compact stroller could be very handy. We’ve reviewed several pushchairs that fit into the same category as the City Tour and can be taken on planes, including the Mothercare XSS and Babyzen YoYo 2014. We’ve also got several more reviews of similar pushchairs like the Ickle Bubba Aurora and Red Kite Push Me Cube on the way.

To find out which pushchairs have rated most highly in every category, visit our Best Buy pushchairs.

Baby Jogger City Tour features

The City Tour has the central pull-up handle fold that Baby Jogger is famous for. First, you do have to fold the handlebar downwards and press a button on the chassis (necessary for the requirements of the pushchair safety regulations) but it’s easy enough to do.

With reported dimensions of 56 x 25 x 45cm it is perfectly matched to the maximum dimensions that most airlines allow as carry on luggage. It comes with a useful carry bag with straps so you can pack it up and wear it as a backpack.

It has a capacious hood so your child should be well-shaded from the sun and a reasonably-sized shopping basket for this type of stroller.

Its strap recline may count against it in our tests as our parent trialists don’t tend to like this kind of recline as much as handle reclines. But the mechanism seems well-designed. It doesn’t recline to the 150 degrees required to make it suitable from birth though, so is for babies more than six months old.

It has small, hard wheels, so will be best suited to pavements and city strolling.

When’s the Baby Jogger City Tour available?

It’s available to buy from September, will cost £249 and come in several colours.

We’ll be getting our hands on a Baby Jogger City Tour very soon to bring you our first impressions before getting it into our lab for a full, rigorous review. The City Tour will go through our extensive independent testing combining strength, safety and durability tests with expert assessment and users trials, where parents try out each pushchair with their own babies over our specially designed course.

