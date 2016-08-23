Best bathroom companies for 2016 revealed by Which? survey

Our lowest-scoring bathroom company came 30 percentage points below the top

Bathrooms come in all shapes and sizes, as well as a wide range of prices. To help you spend your money wisely on a bathroom that will last, we’ve asked shoppers who have recently installed a new bathroom to rate the bathroom company they bought from.

Our bathroom customer satisfaction survey covers the major brands such as Bathstore, Victoria Plum and Wickes. The results show that there is a 30 percentage point difference between the top and bottom-rated companies.

The top-scorer picked up an impressive overall customer rating of 82%, while the last-placed brand earned just 52%.

Find out which company got top marks from bathroom owners, and which is better avoided, by visiting our best and worst bathroom brands guide.

Best and worst bathroom brands

Our survey, which was carried out in May 2016, collected the views of 2,391 Which? members who had installed a bathroom in the previous five years.

Their ratings allow us to give bathroom companies – including high street retailers, independents and online companies – an overall customer score, as well as individual star ratings for value for money, customer service, quality of products and quality of finish.

The highest-scoring bathroom company earned a maximum of five stars for all factors, except value for money, for which it got four. The same was the case for the next two brands on the list, which scored just one and two percentage points below the top company.

But there is a stark contrast to the lowest-rated brand, which got three stars for quality and customer service and just two for value for money. It was the only company to receive two stars on any factor. Only one brand earned a full five stars for value for money.

Bathroom furniture

As well as polling people about their experiences of buying their bathroom suite (bath, sink and toilet), we also asked them to rate the bathroom company they bought furniture from.

The backbone of any bathroom is the furniture and storage that you’ll be using day in, day out. It can make the difference between a blissful bathroom experience and a room where everything doesn’t quite fit.

Again, there is a 30 point difference between the top and bottom-rated companies. The bathroom furniture brand with the lowest score earned a measly two stars for customer service, quality of products and quality of finish. The top brand picked up a full five stars.

See our guide to bathroom furniture to find out how B&Q, Bathstore and Homebase fared when compared to independents and online bathroom companies.

More on this…