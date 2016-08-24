Best Buy gadgets for a perfect British Bake Off

Bake along with the Great British Bake Off with our Best Buy kitchen gadgets

Mixing-bowls at the ready – we’re looking forward to cooking along with another series of the Great British Bake Off, starting tonight. Brace yourself, and your kitchen, for eleven weeks of tears and triumphs.

Whether you’re a practiced baker or have only just caught the baking-bug, chances are you’ll be tempted to to whip up a few delicious bake off-inspired treats of your own.

So if you’re planning a show-stopper, or just a few scones, read on for our recommendations for the kitchen equipment that will help you to achieve the perfect bake, with not a soggy-bottom in sight!

If you’re inspired to get baking but don’t have the gear, go to our round up of Best kitchen appliances for Bake Off fans.

Get ready for Cake Week

Bake Off 2016 begins with a classic: the cake. From chocolate cake to cupcakes, if your oven leaves your sponges singed it might be worth considering a serious bit of cooking kit.

We bake sponge cake and shortbread fingers in our range cooker tests to check how evenly heat is distributed inside each oven. The best we’ve tested deliver heat evenly – resulting in perfect golden shortbread and an evenly-risen sponge – but the worst least some areas unbrowned and other parts burnt.

Range cookers are often expensive, but that doesn’t mean they will turn out perfectly baked cakes. Take a look at our Best Buy range cookers to help you get the perfect rise.

If your kitchen is a bit smaller our Best Buy free-standing cookers will still give you a great bake.

The new test: Batter Week

There’s something new in Bake Off this year – Batter Week. If you’re anticipating pancakes, doughnuts and waffles then a stand-mixer will help you whip up the perfect consistency.

Stand mixers can be a beautiful addition to a kitchen but also a pricey one. So we put all the stand-mixers we review through our tough mixer tests to see how well they mix, whisk and whip so you know which Best Buy stand mixers can turn out brilliant batter.

Rise to the challenge of Bread Week

If your forearms don’t match Paul Hollywood’s but you still want home-baked bread then look for a good bread maker. It’ll take the hard work out of a delicious homemade loaf and you don’t need to splash out to buy the best. Bread makers can cost over £150 but we’ve found Best Buys for less than £60. Find out which bread maker you ‘knead’ with our Best Buy bread maker reviews.

Prepare for Pie week

Save yourself from endless chopping, slicing and grating jobs by investing in a food processor. They can also whisk egg whites and mix pastry in minutes.

Besides checking if foods are chopped evenly enough to excel in a Bake Off technical challenge, we rate how easy food processors are to use. Find out which ones we recommend in our Best Buy food processors reviews.

Make washing-up easy

It’s the bit they never show you, but somebody has to clean all those bowls, spoons, knives, whisks and mixers. If you don’t fancy the Great British Washing-up Challenge then check our Best Buy dishwashers which will leave your kitchen equipment clean enough for Mary Berry to eat off.

More on this …