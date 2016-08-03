Boots is priciest for toiletries, according to Which? research

We tracked the prices of 61 everyday toiletries products at eight stores over the course of six months and found that Boots was the most expensive – charging 15% more than the cheapest retailer we looked at.

Boots, which is one of the UK’s most famous toiletries and pharmaceuticals sellers, was priciest for toiletries such as shampoo, toothpaste and razors.

We compared its prices to the same products sold at Asda, Boots, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Superdrug, Tesco and Waitrose. At Boots the overall cost was £285.73, while the cheapest store shaved 15% off this overall price.

You can find out which store was the cheapest on our toiletries prices compared page, and find out more about the best shops for buying toiletries.

Shop for the cheapest toiletries

Some products in particular are well worth shopping around for. For example:

A tube of Anthisan Bite & Sting Cream (20g) was £1.90 on average at Asda and Tesco, Ocado and Waitrose, but £3.97 at Boots – a difference of 109%.

You could have saved yourself £3.21 by buying your 200ml Nivea Sun Moisturising Sun Spray SPF 30 at Morrisons (£5.29) instead of Tesco (£8.50) – a difference of 61%.

Garnier Ambre Solaire Clear Protect Spray SPF 20 (200ml) was £7.14 on average at Sainsbury’s, but £10.81 at Waitrose – a difference of £3.67 or 51%.

Sure Women Ultra Dry Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Compressed – Cotton (125ml) was £1.50 on average at Tesco’s and £3.18 at Boots – a 112% difference.

You could have saved £3.45 on average buying a Wilkinson Sword Hydro 5 Razor at Sainsbury’s (£5.37) rather than Morrisons (£8.82) – a 64% difference.

Which? members have told us they’ll go out of their way to buy toiletries from a different store to their usual retailer in the hunt for cheaper prices.

Tesco and Sainsbury’s are the most popular places to shop, with each attracting 18% of Which? members through their doors. Boots (15%), Asda (7%), Superdrug (6%), Waitrose (6%), Morrisons (5%) and Ocado (2%) are the next most visited shops.

How we analysed toiletries prices

To uncover the priciest and cheapest places to shop, we tracked the prices of 61 toiletries products for a six-month period between 19 January and 19 July 2016, in each of the eight stores using data from the independent shopping website MySupermarket.co.uk.

We calculated the average price of each product for that six-month period and included special offer discounts but not multi-buys. To find out the most popular We also surveyed 913 Which? members about their experiences of buying toiletries in July 2015.

