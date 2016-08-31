Do the twist – electric vs manual spiralizers

Will the new electric spiralizer from Kenwood eclipse the popularity of manual models? Will the new electric spiralizer from Kenwood eclipse the popularity of manual models?

Spiralizers are definitely the gadget of 2016. Lakeland sells one every two minutes, compared with one every seven minutes at the start of 2015. But if you still haven’t bought into the trend yet, Which? experts are on hand to help you choose.

Hand-held manual spiralizers require a little elbow grease but win on the storage front. Heavy-duty manual spiralizers tend to carry more budget-friendly price tags. While the latest spiralizer on the block, the electric spiralizer, saves time but can be expensive.

We’ve spiralized our way through carrots and courgettes to bring you our top spiralizer picks, including our view on the Kenwood FGP200WG, the first electric spiralizer to be launched in the UK. Head over to our spiralizer top picks to find out more.

Is an electric spiralizer right for you?

If you regularly spiralize, an electric model will save you lots of arm ache. We’ve tried out the Kenwood FGP200WG Spiralizer and Morphy Richards Spiralizer Express, both costing £50, to find out if they’re the way forward.

Looking like electric graters, these electric spiralizers have interchangeable stainless steel cutting cones for creating thick or thin spirals. They work a bit like a food processor; feed in a courgette or carrot and it transforms it into noodle spirals. Unlike manual spiralizers, you don’t need to cut vegetables shorter so you should save on preparation time. At least, that’s what manufacturers claim – but do electric spiralizers really make courgetti effortlessly enough to justify their price tags?

Electric vs manual spiralizers

If you are trying to cut down on the carbs and spiralizing only a few times a week, a heavy-duty manual version may suit you better. Our favourite model impressed us with the length and evenness of the noodles it created from vegetables such as sweet potatoes.

Manual spiralizers can also come with four blades (opposed to the electric models’ two blades) and handy blade-switching levers at the side which mean you don’t have to handle them directly – which is great from a safety point of view. Check out our manual spiralizer first looks to find out which model is our top manual choice.

Courgetti is a popular choice for spiralizer lovers

If you want to give spiralizing a go for the first time, a basic handheld device is a good place to start. These are small and can be fiddly to use. Once you’ve positioned the veg gripper (a safety feature to stop you spiralizing your fingers), you have to twist the vegetables manually which needs a bit more effort than other types of spiralizer.

Can spiralizing save you money?

Costing £2.00, a bag of courgetti for two might seem like a fairly inexpensive buy. But, is it worth forgoing the shop and making it yourself? The answer is an emphatic yes. We found some supermarkets charging the equivalent of £5.00 a kilo for carrot spaghetti or ‘carrotetti’ compared to just 45p for a kilo of loose carrots. Incentive, if one was needed, to start spiralizing yourself.

Can I make more than just courgetti?

There are plenty of tempting spiralizer recipes around on the web, but you can also use spiralized veg in place of pasta in your favourite dishes. Our experts recommend trying celeriac noodles with a bolognese sauce, spiralizing fennel for coleslaws and deep-frying thin potato noodles for a crunchy side dish.

More on this…