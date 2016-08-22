Five smart home gadgets to watch out for

From doorbells to blenders, major brands, including Amazon and Nespresso, are jumping on the smart homes bandwagon, launching more and more app-connected appliances that claim to make our lives easier.

Smart gadgets enable us to do a range of tasks from our phone, whether that’s controlling our lighting and heating, tracking our health and fitness or monitoring the security of our homes. But are these smart products worth the high price tag?

Here, we’ve rounded up five of the latest smart gadgets and looked at what cheaper alternatives could suit you just as well. If you want to learn more about smart home technology first, visit our comprehensive guide to smart home automation.

Latest smart gadgets The Krups Nespresso Prodigio allows you to remotely brew a coffee from your phone. But is it worth buying? Find out in our Krups Nespresso Prodigio review.

The Tefal Actifry Smart XL comes with an app containing more than 200 recipes. You can then select fryer settings based on your chosen recipe from your phone.

Speak into the Amazon Dash, which connects to Amazon Fresh online shopping, or use it to scan a product, and it will automatically update your shopping list.

Ring Doorbell’s built-in camera, microphone and speaker allows you to communicate with visitors through your smartphone or tablet, wherever you are.

The first of its kind, the Juicy Retreats Titanium IQ Smart Blender allows you to set the speed the blender will blitz food for from your phone or tablet. Previous

Krups Nespresso Prodigio coffee machine

As well as enabling you to brew your favourite blend of coffee from your phone, the Nespresso app also helps you to track your capsule stock and schedule your next caffeine hit.

But at £159, is it worth the connected capability, especially when we have found Best Buy Nespresso machines for nearer £70? See how it compares to other coffee machines by visiting our coffee machine reviews.

Tefal Actifry Smart XL

The My Actifry app that connects this fryer to your phone, takes you step-by-step through each recipe, displaying the full cooking process. From there, you can also set your required temperature, timing and stirring motions.

Our researcher is currently reviewing the new ActiFry Smart XL. But in the meantime, see how other popular, and cheaper, Tefal Actifry‘s have done in our lab.

Amazon Dash

Amazon claims Dash makes online shopping simpler and prevents you forgetting items from your shop. If you run out of tea bags, for example, you can scan the bar code of the empty packet to automatically add the item to your Amazon Fresh shopping list instantly.

But the device is only available to Amazon Fresh customers and is yet to roll out beyond London. To learn more about Amazon Fresh see our Amazon Fresh verdict.

Ring Doorbell

This doorbell has built-in motion sensors to alert you when someone is at the door when you’re away from home, has a wide-angle lens camera, which records footage, and two-way audio. But at £159, and with a monthly subscription fee to access stored footage, it’s not cheap.

There are so many smart home security products on the market now, from cameras to locks, all with potentially escalating costs. So is this doorbell the right one for you? Head over to our home security and monitoring advice guide to learn more.

Juicy Retreats Titanium IQ Smart Blender

Pick a recipe from the range listed in this blender’s app and you can set it to blend according to that recipe. The library includes recipes for smoothies, soups, cocktails, cakes and bread, and more are being added overtime.

But this functionality has a high price to pay – more than £500 – while we’ve found a number of Best Buy blenders for less than £200.

