Hold bosses accountable for nuisance calls

Our research has revealed that eight in ten people are still receiving nuisance calls – and we think it’s time directors were personally held to account when their firm makes such calls.

We looked at how many people received at least one nuisance call in May this year and the effect it had on them. Four in ten said they’d felt intimidated.

More than 83,000 calls have been reported to the regulators using our free tool, which makes it easier for you to report unwanted calls and texts. Use our advice and tool to stop and report nuisance calls and texts.

Hold company directors personally accountable

Which? Director of Campaigns and Policy, Alex Neill said: ‘Millions of people are still being pestered by nuisance calls and it’s time for tougher action that holds responsible company directors personally accountable for the unlawful actions of their companies.

‘This will stop rogues stepping around the rules by closing one business and re-establishing a new one, and avoiding fines for making nuisance calls.’

Public support for the move is huge, with eight in ten people agreeing that a move to hold senior directors to account for their companies’ actions would be welcome.

Calling time on nuisance calls

Since Which? launched its Calling Time on Nuisance Calls and Texts campaign, more than 452,000 people have pledged their support.

Following our campaign, the government and regulators have taken action to tackle unwanted calls and texts, including the introduction of mandatory Caller Line Identification and tougher fines from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

However, of the 22 fines issued against companies since April 2015, only four have been paid in full.

Two have been part-paid, with the remaining fines not been paid at all or the companies have gone into liquidation.

More on this…