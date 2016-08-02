Is Lidl’s £40 bread maker worth a place in your shopping trolley?

Lidl’s been steadily pumping out a range of low-cost kitchen gadgets this summer – and its latest addition, the £40 Lidl Silvercrest bread maker, goes on sale in stores from this Thursday 4 August.

If you’re keen to start making your own bread but don’t want to splash out the £100-plus needed to buy a premium branded machine, the Silvercrest bread maker could prove an attractive proposition.

For £40, you get a feature-packed bread maker with regular and rapid bake settings, as well as programs for jam, pasta and dough.

But does it have what it takes to deliver expertly baked loaves? We got hold of one early and asked one of our bread maker experts to try it out.

Read our full verdict on whether the Lidl bread maker is worth your money in our Lidl Silvercrest SBB 850 B1 first look review.

Lidl Silvercrest bread maker features

The Silvercrest offers a full 11 programs to choose from, including dough, pasta, cakes, jam and gluten-free bread, as well as brown and white loaves. It beeps to let you know when to add additional ingredients to your bread mix, such as seeds or raisins.

There’s a trio of loaf-sizes to choose from and three settings for how dark you’d like the crust to be. A ‘rapid mode’ is included on the browning button, which Lidl says reduces the overall baking time. The bread pan has two mixing paddles, which in theory means more consistently mixed and kneaded dough.

A 15-hour delay-timer is on hand to enable you to program when you’d like your fresh loaf to be ready for. There’s a bake-only option, which you can use to cook an already-completed loaf a little longer, or for those times when you want to make bread dough by hand and then bake it in the machine.

At £40, the Silvercrest sits firmly at the cheaper end of the market. But it’s not the only cheap bread maker out there – we’ve also tested similarly priced models from Argos, Wilko and Russell Hobbs.

Find out which are the best cheap models we’ve tested in our bread maker reviews.

Lidl Silvercrest range

Lidl’s bread maker is the latest in a line of budget kitchen appliances that the supermarket has launched this summer. We’ve also looked at its £60 Silvercrest slow juicer, £50 Silvercrest espresso maker, as well as the £20 Lidl Florabest charcoal barbecue.

Also arriving at Lidl this Thursday is its Silvercrest blender, a personal Nutribullet-style blender that’s more powerful than the original Nutribullet 600, thanks to its 900W motor. Suitable for making drinks for one or two people, it has one speed setting, like the Nutribullet, and is switched on and off by twisting the blending cup.

