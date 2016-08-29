Is new smart dishwasher a smart buy?

The Miele G6820SC dishwasher can be operated from your phone or tablet

The Miele G6820SC is a smart, full-sized, freestanding dishwasher with a capacity for 14 place settings (140 items). But is it one of five new Best Buy dishwashers?

This Miele dishwasher connects to your internet router and you then connect to it via an app on your smartphone. Once configured, the app can set when your dishwasher will start, and set reminders for refilling the salt and rinse aid.

With its capacity for 14 places settings, the Miele G6820SC can cope with loads for larger households. It also has eleven cleaning programs, and handy features that include a delay timer and flood protection.

But with all its fancy features, is it any good at the main jobs of washing and drying? Find out in our Miele G6820SC review.

Best Buy dishwashers

If wi-fi connectivity isn’t on your list of dishwasher must haves, you might prefer one of the other models we’ve tested.

We have just reviewed the latest dishwashers from AEG, Miele, Siemens and Zanussi and can reveal five new Best Buys.

Those we’ve just tested include the AEG F88712VIOP dishwasher. This comes with plenty of features, including three spray arms for more effective water distribution, a flexible cutlery tray and ‘WaterSave Technology’ that stores water from the final rinse and reuses it in the next cycle to pre-wash the dishes. Find out how this model and other AEG dishwashers have done in our tests by browsing our dishwasher reviews.

The best new dishwashers we’ve reviewed and rated make short work of cleaning dishes smeared with tricky-to-remove foods such as baked on egg and spinach – while the worst leave scraps of food all over the dishes, and are best avoided.

Discover the best on test in our dishwasher Best Buys.

The more traditional AEG F88712VI0P dishwasher still has plenty of features

Dishwasher reviews

Below are the latest dishwashers we’ve reviewed. Follow the links for our full results.

Full-sized, freestanding dishwashers

Miele G6820SC – £1,199.00

Siemens SN26M280GB – £429.00

Full-sized, fully integrated dishwashers

AEG F88712VI0P – £579.00

Miele G6660SCVi – £899.99

Zanussi ZDT24001FA – £277.00

Full-sized semi integrated dishwashers

Miele G6730SCi – £1,099.00

Compact dishwashers

Zanussi ZDM17301WA – £259.00

Prices correct as of 18 August 2016.

