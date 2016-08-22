Save on prosecco and Champagne this bank holiday

Get the prosecco on ice and the sausages lined up for the BBQ – a heatwave is predicted this August bank holiday weekend. So to help you save, we reveal how to cut your food and drink shopping so you can celebrate for less this bank holiday.

If you’re looking to add a little fizz to your bank holiday weekend, our taste tests have revealed that you don’t have to fork out the highest price to get the best bottle of bubbly.

We’ve taste tested supermarket own-label gins, Champagnes and proseccos, alongside expensive well-known brands, and found that in many cases, cheaper options come out on top. You could save as much as £20 on Champagne, and bag a gin for around £10.

It’s not just Champagne, gin and prosecco we’ve been tasting. The Which? best food and drink guide includes Best Buys and top picks for red and white wine, whisky and moscato, as well as everyday items such as coffee, spreads and yoghurts.

Best Buy gin and Champagne

Our top Best Buy Champagne was one of the cheapest on test, costing less than £20. Our experts said it had a rich, complex flavour that was refreshing and well-balanced. They also loved its biscuit and citrus flavours with a hint of nuttiness.

The best gin in our taste test – costing around £10, up to £6 less than others on test – was described as having a ‘classic flavour’. One expert said: ‘It’s a well-rounded and refreshing drink that invites you in for a second sip.’

If that gets your mouth watering, head over to our guides to the best gin and best Champagne to find out which supermarkets you need to head to this weekend.

Best Buy prosecco

A Sainsbury’s offer on its Taste the Difference (2013) prosecco could see you bag a bottle of fizzy for less than £3 this week. But it’s not quite as easy as filling your shopping trolley and heading for the checkout.

To get the whole deal, you’ll have to be a new customer to Sainsbury’s online and buy at least six bottles. But you could potentially get a bottle of cheap prosecco without the added faff.

We’ve taste-tested nine of the nation’s favourite bubbly, from different supermarkets and retailers, to reveal the best. One costs as little as £6.50, while the most expensive was a pricier £13.49, but our tests found you can get a decent bottle for around £8.

Find out whether paying more will indeed get you a better drink by visiting our guide to the best prosecco.

Best Buy summer food

It’s not all about the alcohol – you’ll need tasty food to go alongside it. As well as drinks, we’ve taste tested all kinds of food, from bacon to cheeses.

When we taste tested smoked salmon, our highest-rated turned out to be at the cheaper end of the scale – around £5, saving you on spending nearer £10 for a pricier pack.

Our test of extra virgin olive oil, perfect for drizzling over summer salads, revealed a Best Buy that was the same price as the one of the two rated lowest.

Find out which extra virgin olive oil and smoked salmon to get by visiting our guides.

