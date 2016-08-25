Seven million Brits planning bank holiday getaway

Millions of Brits are set to head off on holiday over the bank holiday weekend, tourism bosses have said.

An estimated 5.1 million people will set off for a break within the UK, according to national tourism agency VisitEngland.

Parts of Britain were forecast to bask in temperatures of up to 30°C this week, although the conditions are expected to be more unsettled over the long weekend.

Travel organisation Abta has also estimated that two million Brits will head abroad from Friday to Monday.

With millions of us making the most of the last long weekend of the summer, it’s important you know your rights if your travel plans are delayed or cancelled.

Train delay compensation

Network Rail plans to carry out 940 engineering projects over the bank holiday weekend as part of a £30 million upgrade, which means a partial shutdown of the UK’s train network.

Trains between London Paddington and south Wales will be severely disrupted as the Severn Tunnel is closed for repairs six weeks.

Other services affected include Southeastern, South West Trains, Greater Anglia, Virgin Trains west coast, London Midland and Great Northern.

If your train journey is delayed this weekend, you may be able to claim compensation. Our guides explain when and how to claim train delay compensation.

Delayed coach trip?

Experts are warning that, compared with a normal weekend, twice as many vehicles could take to the country’s motorways between Friday and Monday, and this could lead to delays.

If you’ve booked a coach journey and it’s delayed, you may be able to claim compensation. However, the journey you’re making will need be more than three hours in duration or be longer than 250km in distance in order for it to be eligible for compensation.

Find out if you’re entitled to claim compensation for a coach or bus journey that’s been delayed or cancelled.

Cancelled or delayed flights

Airports will be busy, with Heathrow expecting more than 440,000 passengers to depart over the coming weekend.

Gatwick is preparing for 311,000 outgoing passengers, and 103,000 are due to fly from Stansted.

If your flight is delayed or cancelled, you may be able to claim compensation or get a refund. More than 20,000 people have used our free tools to start their claim for flight delay or cancellation compensation.

