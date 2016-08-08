Top 10 popular home and garden products on which.co.uk in July

Garden jobs were never far from our thoughts in July, so it’s not surprising to see two Lidl pressure washers and two Florabest garden tools in the top ten most viewed products on which.co.uk in the last month.

Tough gardening tasks mean dirty clothes too and Bosch and Samsung washing machines have also made our top ten.

But a good night’s sleep wins the day and it’s hard to resist a good mattress, especially when there are seeming bargains to be had, including the newly launched Ikea Morgedal costing just £165. Over 15,000 of your checked this mattress review in July.

Check the gallery below to see what else made it into the top 10 product reviews, scroll down to find out more about each product, and follow the links to see whether these top 10 products are worth buying, or whether you should proceed with caution.

Top 10 popular products in July 2016 Most popular home and garden product. Ikea Morgedal mattress – £165

Florabest 18V Li-Ion Cordless Hedge Trimmer – £49.99

Silentnight Classic 1200 Pocket Deluxe mattress – £400

Sealy Teramo 1400 mattress – £750

Lidl Parkside PHD 100 E2 pressure washer – £40

Oral B Genius 9000 Black electric toothbrush – £140

Bosch WAN28100GB washing machine – £369

Lidl Parkside PHD 150 D3 pressure washer – £80

Florabest 4-in-1 Petrol Multi-Tool – £129

Samsung WW80J6410CW washing machine – £469.99 Previous

1. Ikea Morgedal mattress

Just tested at the end of June 2016, the ‘cheap and cheerful’ Morgedal mattress is a tempting £165, compared with other mattresses which can cost over £1,000. It had a massive 15,590 of you checking its review.

But can Ikea promise you a good night’s sleep for years to come, or would it pay to pay more? Read our full Ikea Morgedal mattress review to see the results when we tested it using people with different body types.

2. Florabest 18V Li-Ion cordless hedge trimmer

Newly available, this cordless hedge trimmer comes at a bargain price of £49.99. But cheap hedge trimmers haven’t impressed in the past, and our high-scorers typically cost over £150.

Read our Florabest 18V Li-Ion Cordless Hedge Trimmer review to find out if it cuts the mustard when cutting through all types of branches.

3. Silentnight Classic 1200 Pocket Deluxe mattress

Near the top of the chart for the fourth month in a row, it’s not as cheap as the Ikea Morgedal, but it’s still reasonably priced at £400.

We’ve also found that this pocket-sprung mattress is available under slightly different names. These include: ‘Silentnight Walton 1200 Luxury Double’, ‘Silentnight Sofia Mirapocket 1200’ and ‘Mirapocket 1200 Pocket Spring Penny Deluxe’.

Check out our full Silentnight Classic 1200 Pocket Deluxe review to see what support and durability it offered in our rigorous tests.

4. Sealy Teramo 1400 mattress

It’s in the top four most-viewed products for the fourth month running but, at £750, it’s much pricier than the Silentnight Classic and the Ikea Morgedal mattresses.

Some Sealy mattresses have been rated Best Buys in the past so find out if the Teramo – also known as the Nostromo 1400 – matches up by going to our full Sealy Teramo 1400 mattress review.

5. Lidl Parkside PHD 100 E2 pressure washer

The Lidl Parkside PHD 100 E2 is only on sale for a few days at Lidl each year but that doesn’t stop you flocking to the review.

So is it worth watching the Lidl website to get your hands on this very cheap (£40) pressure washer? Our pressure washer expert tried this power cleaner on her paving. Read the Lidl Parkside PHD 100 E2 first look review to see her first impressions.

6. Oral B Genius 9000 Black electric toothbrush

Electric toothbrushes don’t usually make the most-viewed top ten, but this premium-priced electric toothbrush (£140) was visited 3,773 times in July.

It has fancy features – such as four oscillating-rotating brush heads – and even connects to the Oral-B app on your smartphone, but see our full Oral B Genius 9000 Black review to find out if it’s worth the investment.

7. Bosch WAN28100GB washing machine

This recently-tested Bosch washing machine is an affordable £369, and Bosch machines do well on reliability.

But how did it do when we challenged it to three cycles of the toughest stains, including tricky-to-shift grass, blood, chocolate, wine and coffee? Read our full Bosch WAN28100GB washing machine review to find out.

8. Lidl Parkside PHD 150 D3 pressure washer

The second pressure washer in our top ten most-viewed, this Lidl pressure washer is twice the price of the PHD 100 E2 at £80, but it’s surprisingly high-spec and a very reasonable price compared to other pressure washers costing up to £300.

Find out what our pressure-washer expert found when she gave the Lidl Parkside PHD 150 D3 a test-run on her paving and decking.

9. Florabest 4-in-1 Petrol Multi-Tool

This Multi-Tool is a petrol engine with strimmer, long-reach hedge trimmer and pole pruner attachments. Costing £129, it’s one of the cheapest on the market.

If you’re looking for all the attachments to do your summer and autumn garden jobs, go to our full Florabest 4-in-1 Petrol Multi-Tool review.

10. Samsung WW80J6410CW washing machine

It’s not the cheapest washing machine on the market at £469.99, but it comes with lots of useful features such as a time-delay function and child lock. But does it stand out at those key washing machine basics such as cleaning and spinning?

Along with a review of the Samsung WW80J6410CW washing machine, you can also find the silver WW80J6410WX version online.

