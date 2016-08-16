Top five cheapest energy deals in August 2016

Switch from a standard energy tariff to one of the cheapest fixed deals to save yourself money

Looking to shave some pounds off your gas and electricity bills? Then read on to see this month’s cheapest gas and electricity tariffs, plus how much you could save if you’re currently on a standard energy tariff from one of the biggest suppliers.

Our research shows that the cheapest deals tend to be with small suppliers, but this month SSE, one of the biggest suppliers, has a competitive dual fuel deal.

But the cheapest deal overall is from Avro Energy. This is no surprise; since launching in December 2015, its dual fuel tariffs have consistently been among the five cheapest.

Top five cheapest energy deals

These are the top five cheapest dual fuel energy deals in August 2016 that are available to customers in all regions. Click the links to find out more about each energy supplier.

Top five cheapest energy deals for August 2016 Supplier Tariff Annual price Tariff type Exit fee Avro Energy Simple and Select – Paperless £770 Fixed No exit fee So Energy So Falcon – Paperless £779 Fixed £10 (£5 per fuel) GB Energy Supply Fixed 12 Crystal – Paper and Paperless £780 Fixed No exit fee SSE SSE 1 Year Fixed v8 (paperless billing) – Paperless £782 Fixed £60 (£30 per fuel) Affect Energy Fixed Saver August 2017 – Paperless £784 Fixed £50 (£25 per fuel) How these prices are calculated: Prices are based on a dual fuel tariff for an average user (using 3,100 kWh of electricity and 12,500 kWh of gas per year), paying by direct debit and are averaged across all regions. Exact prices can vary according to region, usage and payment method. The prices given in the table above are correct as of 12 August 2016.

Two of the five cheapest tariffs have no exit fee. This means that you can switch away from them at any time without having to pay a penny if you spot a better deal elsewhere. SSE’s deal has the biggest exit fee (£30 per fuel) if you want to switch before its year-long term is out.

If your tariff is coming to an end or if you’re on a standard (also called a variable) tariff, now is a good time to see how much you could save.

You could save £311 per year on energy

Two thirds of households are still on a standard energy tariff from one of the Big Six energy firms. These tariffs are more expensive than the cheapest fixed tariff on the market, and switching to the cheapest can save you up to £311 over a year, according to our research.

Though SSE has a cheap deal this month, if you’re on its standard variable tariff you could be paying £273 more than its 1 Year Fixed v8 paperless tariff.

1. Scottish Power – £311 more expensive

Scottish Power’s standard tariff costs £1,081 per year. That’s £311 more per year than Avro Energy’s Simple and Select Paperless tariff

2. Npower – save £308 by switching

If you’re on Npower’s standard tariff, it costs £1,077 per year. Switch to this month’s cheapest deal and you could save £308.

3. EDF – £300 more expensive

EDF’s standard tariff costs £1,069 per year. That’s £300 more than the cheapest deal available across the UK this month.

4. SSE – save £286 by switching

If you’re on SSE’s standard tariff, the typical cost is £1,056 per year, which is £286 pricier than the cheapest dual fuel tariff.

5. Eon – £277 more expensive

On Eon’s standard tariff? Then you could save yourself £277 by switching to this month’s cheapest tariff, as it typically costs £1,047 per year.

6. British Gas – save £274 by switching

Though its standard tariff is currently the cheapest of the six biggest suppliers, it’s still £1,044 per year and £274 more expensive than the cheapest tariff we found.

All the prices above are supplied by Energylinx, and are based on the details of a dual fuel medium user (3,100kWh electricity and 12,500kWh gas per year) paying by monthly direct debit and choosing paperless billing. Prices are averaged across UK regions and correct as of 12 August 2016.

