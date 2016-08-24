Which? reviews Kenwood slow juicer

We tried the Kenwood Pure Juice with a range of ingredients

Could a slow juicer be the key to your healthy living aspirations? Kenwood claims that its slow juicer will extract up to 84% of the juice from the ingredients you put in, and retain the maximum amount of vitamins, enzymes and minerals.

The Pure Juice can also be used to make sorbet, plus it has a pre-rinse feature which is meant to make cleaning up easier after you’ve finished juicing.

It sounds promising, especially if you’re keen to start juicing more at home, so we tried it out to bring you our first impressions.

The Kenwood Pure Juice

Slow juicers – also known as masticating or cold press juicers – use a different technique to extract juice than more common centrifugal juicers. Fruit and veg are crushed at a low speed and pushed through a metal sieve to separate the juice and pulp. The slower speeds are claimed to prevent any warming of the ingredients, and therefore preserve more nutrients.

At £200, the Kenwood Pure Juice is a kitchen investment you’d want to think carefully about. Price-wise it’s about mid-range for this type of juicer. The average price of slow juicers we’ve tested is £240.

The Kenwood looks quite sleek, and is relatively compact, so it won’t clutter up the kitchen counter. The sorbet making attachment caught our interest, but we also noticed that the feeding chute was quite narrow, requiring some extra prepping of ingredients before adding them in.

Slow juicers tend to be quieter than their centrifugal counterparts, but can be just as fiddly to clean – though Kenwood claims this one won’t be a hassle when it comes to washing up. You can see whether we thought this was true in the full Pure Juice first look review.

The Pure Juice is meant to extract the maximum amount of juice from what you put in, and also makes sorbet

Should you buy a slow juicer?

One of the big draws of slow juicers is that they’re meant to extract more juice than centrifugal juicers – so it could be a good investment if you want to maximise the value of your fruit and veg.

The slow juicers we’ve tested tend to get pretty good scores across the board for juice extraction. But we’ve also found a couple that are less impressive and don’t live up to the manufacturer’s claims.

Another big claim is that they retain more nutritional value – but our research has found that no one juicer type consistently extracts more nutrients than rivals. You can find out more in our breakdown of slow vs fast juicers.

To find a juicer that extracts plenty of tasty juice – and is a breeze to clean up afterwards – head to our Best Buy juicers. We’ve got top picks starting from just £40.

