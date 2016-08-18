Which? reviews Mothercare XSS stroller

The incredibly compact folded Mothercare Pockit

A new lightweight champion of the pushchair world, the Mothercare XSS offers a great solution for parents wanting an ultra-compact stroller to take on holidays or pop in the car boot.

The XSS folds down so small that it fits easily into the overhead locker on planes or under a chair at a café. It also comes with a convenient carry bag which makes it even more portable, and at just under 5kg, it’s no problem to sling over your shoulder.

Mothercare XSS video review

The XSS is getting a lot of attention based on its compact folded size, so we put it through our tough lab tests to see whether it’s easy enough to use and push to consider buying. You can see it in action in our video, below.

Get the full video and results in our full Mothercare XSS review.

What’s the best compact stroller?

Other pushchair brands, such as Babyzen and Mountain Buggy, have released ultra-compact strollers, and Babyzen’s YoYo+ also boasts a hand baggage-friendly folded size. The Mothercare XSS is still significantly smaller, at 34cm folded compared to 52cm for the Babyzen YoYo+.

The Mothercare XSS unfolded – light and basic

The Mothercare XSS, at £129, is also slightly cheaper than both the Babyzen YoYo+ (around £339) and the similarly compact Mountain Buggy Nano (around £249).

In order to achieve its super small fold though, the Mothercare XSS does away with most extras and has a small shopping basket, so it is fairly basic, but this might be all you need.

Read our reviews of the Babyzen YoYo+ and the Mountain Buggy Nano.

A narrow and light pushchair can be a godsend for easily manoeuvring on the bus or tube, and for taking on holiday. Find out which ones are attracting the most attention on Which.co.uk – in our top five popular lightweight strollers.

How we test pushchairs

When we test pushchairs, we wheel them over 206km of bumpy treadmill, loaded 15kg and a full shopping basket. A lot of really light strollers suffer from suspension issues, with small wheels that won’t absorb bumps in the road.

Some lightweight buggies also feel slightly flimsy in the handles and harness, so we test the strength of the handlebars by pushing them up and down 10, 000 times, and we also dangle a test dummy baby from the harness to make sure it’s strong enough.

So even if the Mothercare XSS is impressively small, we’ve discovered in our review whether it skimps on the rest.

