Which? reviews three new Best Buy baby monitors

Can’t decide which baby monitor to choose for your newborn? The latest Which? baby monitor reviews reveal three new Best Buys.

Whether you want a video baby monitor, a James Bond-esque, watch-like monitor to turn your smart phone into a monitor gadget, or you just want a plain, audio-only baby monitor – our tough new baby monitor testing can help you out.

We’ve tested a range of the latest baby monitors available to buy from top brands such as BT, Motorola and Angelcare, priced from £20 to nearly £200. We can tell you which ones won’t let you down when you need them the most.

Our reviews are unique. We reveal all the vital things you need to know to choose a baby monitor: signal strength, quality of the sound and any video pictures, battery life, and how easy it is to get the monitor set up and running.

Motorola MBP8 Digital Audio baby monitor, £20

This basic audio-only baby monitor is just £20. For this bargain price you won’t get many fancy features, but it does have a night light, sound sensitive lights and adjustable volume.

Read our Motorola MBP8 Digital Audio baby monitor review to find out.

Summer Infant Babble band wearable baby monitor, £50

If sleepless night with your newborn leave you prone to forgetfulness, the Summer Infant Babble band could be the answer. It’s a wearable baby monitor that you attach round your wrist – one of the first of its kind – so you won’t have to worry about where you’ve put it down.

Find out if this new style of baby monitor is good or gimmick in our Summer Infant Babble Band review,

Withings Home video and air quality monitor, £170

If you have a bigger budget and a penchant for tech gadgets, this might be the baby monitor for you. The Withings Home is a hybrid baby monitor and security camera. It has a whole host of features, including an air quaity monitor, and lets you use your smart phone to keep an eye on your baby.

Does this gadget keep an effective look out for your little one? Read our Withings Home Video and Air quality monitor review.

Best baby monitors

We’ve just updated our baby monitor testing so it’s tougher than ever. We’ve improved assessments for video picture quality and volume and sound clarity as well as how we assess range and signal strengths.

For any wi-fi monitors, we now also test their privacy and check for any vulnerabilities you may need to know about before you buy, such as unsecured data, weak password requirements or if any data could be intercepted.

Baby monitor reviews

Follow the links below to go straight through to the full review:

