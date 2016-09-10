10 i-Size car seats to watch out for in 2017

Maxi-Cosi AxissFix Plus is now suitable to use from birth thanks to an inlay Maxi-Cosi AxissFix Plus is now suitable to use from birth thanks to an inlay

2017 promises to be an exciting year for i-Size child car seats as more and more manufacturers enter the market with new car seats approved to the latest safety standards.

i-Size car seats are approved to the latest car seat regulations (R129) which came into force in the UK in 2015. Many of the first i-Size car seats were designed as modular systems, so you needed one seat for your baby and then another for your toddler, but now we’re seeing many more developments for seats to last from birth until your child reaches 105cm tall, which is usually around four years of age.

New i-Size child car seats

We’ve rounded up ten new car seats that caught our eye at the latest Kind und Jungen baby exhibition in Germany, so you can start planning your new baby purchases.

We crash test every car seat we review – find out which ones are Best Buy i-Size car seats.

Recaro Elite Zero 1

We first told you about this last year but now it’s finally on its way onto shelves in January. The unique Recaro Zero 1 Elite, with its innovative removable newborn insert, can be used rearward-facing from from birth up to 105cm, or around four years old.

Available: January 2017

Price: around £425

Maxi Cosi Axissfix Plus

The 360 degree swivelling Maxi Cosi Axissfix Plus is a toddler seat similar to the current AxissFix i-Size, but can now be used from birth (instead of from 61cm) thanks to a new inlay.

Available: October 2016

Price: around £395

Cybex Sirona Q i-Size

Cybex launched its first i-Size seats in 2016 and has plenty more on the way for 2017. Cybex says the Sirona Q is the first i-Size child car seat available with an impact shield.

To see how other Cybex models did in our crash tests, browse our Cybex child car seats reviews.

Available: 2017

Price: TBC

Kiddy Artemis i-Size

Suitable from 40cm to 105cm (birth to four years old), this seat can be used rearward- and forward-facing. It will come with a base, plus a newborn inlay, in a range of smart colours.

Available: Mid 2017

Price: TBC

Britax Baby Safe i-Size

Britax entered the i-Size car seat market later than other manufacturers, but is making up for it now with an exciting range of i-Size car seats planned for release leading up to 2017 and beyond. First up is the BabySafe i-Size, which is due later this year. This can either be bought with an i-Size base or i-Size Flex base. The Flex base allows you to achieve a flatter angle for your car seat in cars with more inclined seats. This could help stop your baby’s head tipping forward when he or she is sleeping.

Available: October 2016

Price: TBC

GB Vaya

GB is a new brand to the UK market, launching a range of car seats and pushchairs. One of the i-Size offerings is the Vaya, suitable to use from birth to 105cm (around four years old). It features a seat that swivels 360 degrees, it can be used rearward- and forward-facing and has a five-point harness.

Available: April – June 2017

Price: TBC

The Diono Radius i-Size comes with a feature-packed base The Diono Radius i-Size comes with a feature-packed base

Diono Radius i-Size

This feature-packed infant carrier promises a lot of technology in it’s i-Size base. The seat sits on a base which has multiple recline positions, but claims to adjust to the most upright position automatically if the car is involved in a crash. The seat also features an accident indicator, which will show red or green, to easily tell if you need to replace your car seat or not. Diono also claims the seat has special fabric which stretches in a crash to help reduce loads.

Available: Feb 2017

Price: £130 (seat) £140 (base)

Graco Snugride i-Size

This rear-facing infant carrier from Graco claims to be suitable from birth up to 87cm, which is around 18 months, and Graco says it is bigger than other similar i-Size infant carriers, so could be a good choice if you have a bigger than average baby.

Available: Feb 2017

Price: £300

Joie i-Level

Joie’s range of fabrics and finishes give smart looking car seats and the latest i-Size option is the Joie i-Level. It’s a from-birth car seat that can be used up until your child is around 85cm tall. It comes with a three-point harness and an adjustable seating position, so your baby can lie more flat.

Available: April/May 2017

Price: £300

Concord Ultimax i-Size

The Concord Ultimax i-Size is suitable from 40cm-105cm (from birth until around four years old) and can be rearward- and forward-facing. It uses an Isofix base with a support leg in the car.

Read the review of our crash test of the Concord Ultimax Isofix.

Available: Jan 2017

Price: TBC

As always, you’ll be able to find out how new seats perform in our crash tests as soon as they are available by reading our car seat reviews

More on this…