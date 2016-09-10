10 pushchairs to look out for in 2017

Quinny Moodd special edition designed by Rachel Zoe

If you are looking for a new pushchair for your little passenger in 2017, there are plenty to choose from. Several of the big pushchair manufacturers have exciting launches they will debut next year and we can’t wait to test them. Here’s our round up to help you get strolling in style.

We’ve just come back from Europe’s largest baby show and alongside the iCandy Orange and Silver Cross Wave, launches from two of the biggest pushchair manufacturers, there’s plenty more to talk about.

Read on for the highlights of the pushchairs on their way over the coming months but, if you need a pushchair now, head straight to our pushchair reviews.

1. Quinny Moodd by Rachel Zoe

Lusting after the LA lifestyle has just become a little easier, even with a baby in tow. Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe has taken the Quinny Moodd and injected some traditional Hollywood glamour. The black, white and tan colours and little touches such as leather handle and bumper bar will appeal to luxury-loving parents. Plus you get the Maxi-Cosi Pebble Plus car seat in the same style included in the package.

This special edition Quinny Moodd will be on our shores in January 2017 and will cost £949.

You can see what we thought of the Quinny Moodd in our tests.

The Quinny Zapp Flex Plus is the most premium pushchair in the new Zapp collection

2. Quinny Zapp collection

The Quinny Zapp concept has been around a long time and you can still buy the Quinny Zapp Xtra2 which is popular for its lightweight frame and compact fold. But Quinny is completely revamping things for 2017. Spring next year will bring three different models – the Quinny Zapp Xpress, the Zapp Flex and the Zapp Flex Plus. Parents will be able to fully personalise their choice with Quinny’s customisation tool.

The Zapp Xpress is the most basic (and most similar to the Zapp Xtra2). It features split handlebars and has small wheels. It’s aimed at parents buying their second pushchair, though all of the Zapp range will take a carrycot and Maxi-Cosi car seat and the Xpress has a lie flat recline so could be used from birth. It will cost £195.

The Zapp Flex (£295) comes as a three wheeler as standard and also has split handlebars.

And the Zapp Flex Plus has four wheels and a closed handlebar (which generally means one-handed pushing is much easier).

Both the Flex and Flex Plus come with a raincover and car seat adapters included.

The Mamas and Papas Ocarro will be on sale by December 2016

3. Mamas & Papas Ocarro

The Ocarro is a bit like an all-singing and dancing Mamas & Papas Flip XT. It has some similar features, such as the way it can be folded with the seat on in both directions and a great hood, but it comes with all-terrain chunky tyres and a robust-looking frame.

It will cost £599, which includes a carrycot, car seat adaptors and a cupholder in a classic, muted colour range of greys, blues and blacks. It will be in shops very imminently.

Mamas and Papas is also bringing out a new version of the Armadillo Flip XT called the Armadillo Flip XT2 and a Sola City2 as well. Both are coming next year.

4. Joolz Day 2

The Joolz Day has had a complete revamp with what seem like some very positive changes. There are now ventilation panels in the carrycot, a better-designed hood, really easy-to-lock front wheels, a harness that springs back and stays open when you unbuckle it so it’s easier to get your child in, as well as a nice magnetic closure on the buckle. The basket is 25% bigger and most importantly, it’s much easier to fold.

It’s very nearly in the shops – you should be able to buy the Day 2 by the end of October. You can read our review of the original Joolz Day.

The Maxi-Cosi Nova has hands-free folding

5. Maxi-Cosi Nova

The Nova is positioning itself very much as a premium pushchair and it offers very clever hands-free folding. You simply use a foot-operated lever to start the process and it gently folds up all by itself. It’s got all-terrain tyres and all round suspension too.

You can choose if you want a three or four wheel version (£450 and £475 respectively) and if you want to use the Nova from birth you’ll need to add the new Oria carrycot (£165).

Maxi-Cosi also has a new side by side twin travel system launching in January 2017 – the Dana for2 – which is unusual in that it allows you to fit two infant carriers side by side.

6. GB Pockit+

For lovers of the minutely proportioned GB Pockit, comes the Pockit+, basically a Pockit with the ability to attach a car seat, making it the world’s smallest travel system.

We’ve seen it folded and it’s barely any bigger than the ordinary Pockit. It’s on its way next year too and will cost £170.

The Cybex Mios is smaller and lighter than the Priam

7. Cybex Mios

Cybex has been very busy this year and there are new car seats, high chairs, baby carriers and, of course, pushchairs on their way.

The stylish-looking Cybex Mios has similarities with its larger sibling, the Priam, in its clean-lined design but it’s designed for urban parents. Weighing only 9.5 kg with the seat on, it’s 50% smaller and nearly a third lighter than the Priam. It will cost from £510. We are really looking forward to getting it to our labs for testing.

Read our review of the Cybex Priam.

8. Britax B Ready

The popularity of pushchairs that convert from single to double and back again with ease continues, and Britax’s B-Ready was partly designed in response to its customers asking why the brand had stopped manufacturing the B-Dual. This in-line tandem offers lots of configurations and you can fold it with both seats on as long as they are forward-facing.

You can attach carrycots and car seats using the integrated adaptors. It costs £450 and is available now.

We’ve reviewed lots of other Britax pushchairs including the popular Britax Affinity 2.

9. Baby Jogger City Select Lux

Another convertible double worthy of mention is the Baby Jogger City Select Lux. The City Select has been around for some years and will be staying in the range, but the Lux has some great-seeming improvements and additions.

The Quantum is the first travel system from Diono

There’s now a proper handbrake, all-round suspension and built-in adaptors for the second seat. If you don’t want to use it as a double but require more shopping space, you can attach a special shopping basket in place of one of the seats (although the pushchair’s normal basket is pretty huge). It also has an additional ‘jump seat’; a plastic seat with three point harness which sits at the rear of the pushchair so that an older child can easily climb on and off it themselves.

The fold on the City Select Lux is also 30% smaller than the original City Select.

10. Diono Quantum

This is the first pushchair travel system from the brand best known for their car seats and range of car seat accessories.

From what we saw, its got lots of features that our parent user panel tend to like in our tests: a huge shopping basket (designed to be big enough to fit a cabin-sized airline bag), a very spacious carrycot (that converts into the seat unit), massive hood, and a push on/push off brake. It will take a range of car seats, including the also soon-to-be-launched Diono Radius i-Size.

As well as these exciting launches we saw updates from Uppababy and new launches from Graco, Joie and Nuna to name just a few.

We’ve got the insider info on what owners of pushchairs from the leading brands really think of their pushchairs as well as the low down on what to expect in terms of price and features. Visit our best pushchair brands guide.

