B&Q recall Mac Allister electric hedge trimmer over safety fears

Recalled: Mac Allister 710W hedge trimmer

B&Q has urged owners of the Mac Allister 710W electric hedge trimmer MHTP710 to stop using it immediately and to return it to their local store for a refund.

In the recall B&Q said: ‘We have identified a potential risk of injury when using this product where the motor can fail and fragments could be ejected through the casing vents.’

To find an alternative hedge trimmer head to our Best Buy hedge trimmers.

Is my Mac Allister hedge trimmer affected?

The only hedge trimmers affected are Mac Allister 710w Electric Hedge Trimmer MHTP710 models with the barcode: 5052931430734. You’ll find the barcode on the handle. They were on sale at B&Q between January 2015 and September 2016. You don’t need the receipt to return it to B&Q.

If you’re not sure if your hedge trimmer is affected, contact B&Q on 0300 303 4482.

What should I do about getting a replacement hedge trimmer?

It’s not a great time of year to be without a hedge trimmer as most of us will be thinking of giving our hedges a final trim before the winter. So if your hedge trimmer has been recalled you’ll want to get a good replacement, and quickly.

A hedge trimmer should be a pleasure to use, cutting your hedge quickly and smoothly, and not leave you with aching arms.

There are two main types of electric hedge trimmer to consider, corded and cordless.

Corded electric hedge trimmers

Electric hedge trimmers are usually lightweight and can be quite powerful. They’re useful in gardens where you can reach all your hedges with the attached cable and possibly an extension cord. As you’ll need to plug it into the mains, think about how far your hedges are from the house and whether you will need a long extension lead.

Accidentally cutting the cord is possible, so work with the cable over your shoulder and out of the way of the blade. Always use a residual current device (RCD) to protect yourself from electric shock if you cut the cord.

If you’re looking for a corded electric hedge trimmer to replace your Mac Allister then you can get one from around £50. Most of our Best Buys, however, cost more than £100, and our top-scoring hedge trimmer is £150.

Cordless electric hedge trimmers

If you fed up with trailing a cable around your garden, cordless hedge trimmers give you the freedom to cut hedges further away from the house, and there’s no cable to accidentally cut through.

Cordless hedge trimmers with higher-powered 36V batteries are starting to rival petrol hedge trimmers. Batteries typically last around 20 minutes, but some will keep going for up to an hour. The best batteries recharge in about 60 minutes.

If you have a larger hedge, think about buying a second battery to finish the job.

For more on finding the right hedge trimmer for your garden, check out our video on how to choose a hedge trimmer.

