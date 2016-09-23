Best baby monitor brands of 2016

BT baby monitors range from simple audio monitors to feature-packed video models BT baby monitors range from simple audio monitors to feature-packed video models

Find out how six popular baby monitor brands – Angelcare, BT, Fisher-Price, Motorola, Philips and Tomy – rank, before you buy.

We asked more than 700 parents about their experiences with the baby monitor they own, how satisfied they are with the brand and whether they would recommend that baby monitor brand to a friend.

If this is your first time buying a baby monitor and you’d like to know more about how the different brands compare, read on below.

Motorola baby monitors

Motorola has been one of the first brands to embrace the ‘smart’ trend in baby tech – with a growing range of wi-fi connected baby monitors. But choosing to go high-tech will mean you’ll need a bigger budget than for a standard audio monitor – you can pay up to £170 for one of Motorola’s smart baby monitors, whereas a standard audio monitor will cost you £20.

The Motorola MBP853 baby monitor with smartphone and tablet connectivity The Motorola MBP853 baby monitor with smartphone and tablet connectivity

BT baby monitors

BT meanwhile has held back from the smart trend thus far, producing classic baby monitors that range from a simple audio monitor for £32 to a feature packed video monitor for £150.

Angelcare baby monitors

Angelcare is best known for its baby monitors that have a movement sensor pad. This is linked to an alarm, which goes off if your baby doesn’t move for a set period of time. Discover the latest models we’ve tested in our Angelcare reviews.

Best Buy baby monitors

When you’re choosing a baby monitor there are several important factors to bear in mind. How long does the battery last? How far will the signal reach? If you’re buying a video baby monitor, is the picture going to be clear enough so you can tell your baby apart from his teddy bear on the screen?

When we review baby monitors we test for all this and more. Browse our Best Buy baby monitors for those you can rely on to help you keep an eye on your little one with minimal stress.

