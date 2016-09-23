Best beard trimmers that won’t break the bank

The best beard trimmers will neaten up your facial hair when its starting to look a little unkempt

You need a top notch beard trimmer to keep your facial hair in check – whether it’s just a bit of stubble, a goatee, or a big, bushy beard.

Fortunately, picking up a great one might cost less than you think, according to our latest first look reviews. We rounded up a band of bearded researchers to try out six trimmers from top brands such as Philips and Remington.

One of the cheaper models impressed us most. It’s easy to use and clean and, most importantly, it excelled at its essential task of providing a neat, even and comfortable trim.

Unfortunately, it was this crucial job that tripped up one of the pricier models. No matter how hard we tried, we just couldn’t get a decent trim from it.

Pick the best trimmer for your beard and budget by heading to our beard trimmer and hair clipper reviews.

Beard grooming accessories to watch out for

The latest trimmers often come with all sorts of heads, attachments and features for beard grooming, but which ones are worth splashing out on, if any?

Rather than buying separate hair clippers, or a nasal hair trimmer, you may want buy a beard trimmer that comes with these heads included. But bear in mind that all these extra attachments need to be stored somewhere, and they’re easy to misplace – as one of our researchers found.

The last thing you want when you’re trimming your beard is for the battery to die halfway through. Look for models that either have a low battery indicator, or that can still be used while they’re on charge, to avoid having to go to work with a half-trimmed beard.

One of the more unusual features that we loved was the hair vacuum on the Remington MB6550. It sucks up cut hairs as you’re trimming, preventing little hairs from getting scattered all over the sink.

But as much as well liked this feature, it’s only worth having if the trimmer gives a neat and even cut. Go to our Remington beard trimmer reviews to see what we made of it.

If you’re interested in finding out which other beard grooming accessories you should go for, head to our guide on how to buy the best beard trimmer.

Which? beard trimmer first look reviews

Follow the links below to read our latest first look beard trimmer reviews.

Babyliss Super Stubble 7898U – £60

Philips QG3342/23 – £23

Philips QT4013/23 – £33

Remington Barba MB320 – £27

Remington MB6550 – £47

Wahl 9818-800 – £69

Prices correct as of 15 September 2016.

More on this…