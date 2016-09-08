Best Buy fridge freezer that won’t break the bank

American fridge freezer or more conventional model? Find out which gets our Best Buy

Our latest fridge freezer reviews feature a line-up of models that are less pricey. There’s a stainless steel Whirlpool, and a Samsung American fridge freezer, among others.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly fridge freezer that will keep your food in tip top condition without racking up your energy bill, then read on.

We’ve just discovered a model that’s so good at chilling and freezing it’s joined the ranks of our top-scoring Best Buy elite.

But buying a budget model can be risky. Two of the six fridge freezers we’ve just tested struggle at the basic task of keeping cool when the temperature in your kitchen rises or falls.

Best Buy fridge freezers – find the best for your budget.

Cheap fridge freezers

Nobody wants to spend more than they have to on a fridge freezer. But with prices ranging from less than £200 to more than £2,000, it’s hard to know what to pay.

Our tests prove that a lot of cheap fridge freezers aren’t great at maintaining an even temperature day in, day out. That’s essential for keeping nutrients locked in your food and harmful bacteria at bay, and for ensuring your groceries last as long as possible.

Our fridge freezer reviews can help you find a fridge freezer that excels at chilling and freezing, but doesn’t cost a fortune.

If you’re unsure which size is right for you, or which features are worth splashing out on, check out our guide on how to buy the best fridge freezer.

Which is the new Best Buy fridge freezer?

We’ve just tested four standard fridge freezers and two American models – you can see the full list below.

Among them are the budget Bush BSFF50152W (£190) and the Whirlpool BLF8121OX which, at £389, is cheap for a stainless steel model. We’ve also reviewed the black Samsung RB31FDJNDBC. It has a water dispenser that you keep topped up from the tap. It costs £600, which is less than many Samsung fridge freezers.

Looking for an American fridge freezer, but don’t want to spend a fortune? You might like the sound of the black Beko ASDL251B or the platinum silver Samsung RSA1RTPN. At £639 and £630 respectively, they look like tempting options from two of the biggest brands. Compare them to other models in each range by checking out our Samsung fridge freezer reviews and Beko fridge freezer reviews.

Latest fridge freezer reviews

Freestanding fridge freezers

AEG S53620CTWF – white, £550

Bush BSFF50152W – white, £190

Samsung RB31FDJNDBC – black, £600

Whirlpool BLF8121OX – stainless steel, £389

American fridge freezers

Beko ASDL251B – black, £639

Samsung RSA1RTPN – platinum silver, £630

Prices correct as of September 2016

