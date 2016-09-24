Best Buy parmesan cheese revealed

Grate a great parmesan on your pasta with our choice of cheeses

Will you be grating a block of parmesan cheese onto your Bolognese this weekend?

It’s our Italian cheese of choice for pairing with pasta but Parmigiano Reggiano, to give parmesan it’s official name, can be pretty pricey.

We got a panel of five cheese experts together to give us their verdict on seven premium supermarket parmesans to find out which is best.

You can see the full list of cheeses they blind-tasted below.

Cheap parmesan alternatives

As well as the premium parmesans on test, our experts tried out some economy Italian-style hard cheeses.

These budget parmesan alternatives are aged for a shorter time and, while you wouldn’t mistake them for parmesan, one of these cheeses was praised by our panel.

Parmesan on test

Aldi Specially Selected Parmigiano Reggiano 30 Month Matured, 2.29/200g

Asda Extra Special Parmigiano Reggiano £2.75/170g

M&S Parmesan – Parmigiano Reggiano £6/200g

Morrisons Signature 24 month Parmesan* £2/130g

Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Parmigiano Reggiano DOP, £4.50/200g

Tesco Finest Parmigiano Reggiano D.O.P £3/170g

Waitrose Parmigiano Reggiano wedge £5.75/200g

Budget, Italian-style hard cheeses

Tesco Everyday Value Italian Style Hard Cheese £2.30/200G

Sainsburys Basics Italian-hard-cheese £2.20/200G

Morrisons Savers Hard Cheese £1.84/170G

Putting parmesan on your cheese board

In this country, parmesan use is generally restricted to grating. But should we branch out and give it cheese board space? While our experts were divided on this, our continental cousins have no qualms about nibbling it neat or alongside tomatoes, figs or a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.

