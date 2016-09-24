Best Buy parmesan cheese revealed

Will you be grating a block of parmesan cheese onto your Bolognese this weekend?
It’s our Italian cheese of choice for pairing with pasta but Parmigiano Reggiano, to give parmesan it’s official name, can be pretty pricey.
We got a panel of five cheese experts together to give us their verdict on seven premium supermarket parmesans to find out which is best.
You can see the full list of cheeses they blind-tasted below.
Cheap parmesan alternatives
As well as the premium parmesans on test, our experts tried out some economy Italian-style hard cheeses.
These budget parmesan alternatives are aged for a shorter time and, while you wouldn’t mistake them for parmesan, one of these cheeses was praised by our panel.
To find out which cheeses were our experts’ choice visit Best parmesan.
Parmesan on test
- Aldi Specially Selected Parmigiano Reggiano 30 Month Matured, 2.29/200g
- Asda Extra Special Parmigiano Reggiano £2.75/170g
- M&S Parmesan – Parmigiano Reggiano £6/200g
- Morrisons Signature 24 month Parmesan* £2/130g
- Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Parmigiano Reggiano DOP, £4.50/200g
- Tesco Finest Parmigiano Reggiano D.O.P £3/170g
- Waitrose Parmigiano Reggiano wedge £5.75/200g
Budget, Italian-style hard cheeses
- Tesco Everyday Value Italian Style Hard Cheese £2.30/200G
- Sainsburys Basics Italian-hard-cheese £2.20/200G
- Morrisons Savers Hard Cheese £1.84/170G
Putting parmesan on your cheese board
In this country, parmesan use is generally restricted to grating. But should we branch out and give it cheese board space? While our experts were divided on this, our continental cousins have no qualms about nibbling it neat or alongside tomatoes, figs or a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.
You can get our expert recommendations for the best cheese board selection plus find out which cheddar cheese topped our taste test in our guide to the Best cheddar cheese.
- Best extra virgin olive oil – to pair with your parmesan
- Best prosecco – for inexpensive and tasty bubbles
- Best champagne – for those extra-special occasions