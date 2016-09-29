BHS launches The British Home Store online

The new BHS.com website goes live today

BHS returns to the UK today as an online-only store selling a range of lighting and homeware.

Just in time for Black Friday and the run up to Christmas, the new online-only BHS is relaunching using UK suppliers to stock lighting, bedroom and bathroom products such as bed linen and towels.

The new BHS site at BHS.com is called The British Home Store. The first products it is launching are those BHS says were its most popular online before it went into administration earlier this year.

But though BHS.com is starting with lighting and bedroom products, next month it plans to launch a range of kitchen, dining and clothing products as well.

BHS.com is promising great customer service to accompany its launch, which is one of the most important features of online shops loved by their customers.

If you’re tempted to take a look at BHS.com now, find out where else you should be browsing with our guide to the best and worst online stores.

The British Home Store starts with lighting

Vintage bulbs and feature lighting are big home trends this year and the new BHS site has a large range of lamps, chandeliers and vintage pendant lights. If you’re thinking of splashing out on some new lighting you’ll need to find light bulbs that compliment the look, rather than ruin the feel. A vintage-look light fitting may suit a filament bulb but traditional bulbs can boost your energy bills.

Choose a filament LED for your vintage-look light fitting

So if you like the filament style look of a traditional incandescent light bulb but want to save money on electricity, it’s worth considering LED filament light bulbs instead. These are designed to look like traditional light bulbs and are more decorative than standard LEDs.

To find a great filament LED check out our Best Buy light bulbs.

Which light bulb option should you choose?

The light bulb market has gone through enormous change since traditional incandescent bulbs were phased out of the market and replaced with energy-saving bulbs. LED bulbs used to be the priciest energy saving light bulbs but technological developments and competition between manufacturers over the last couple of years mean you can now buy one for under £10. Some cost closer to £5. Filament LEDs are slightly more expensive, usually around £10.

LEDs still cost a little more upfront than incandescent, halogen or CFL bulbs. But they cost significantly less to power so you should save in the long term – a single bulb should last for decades, our tests have found.

If you’ve chosen a new light fitting read our five tips for choosing the right light bulb.

