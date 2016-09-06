How does the Intu credit card compare?

There are 18 Intu shopping centres across the UK

Shopping centre owner Intu has partnered with MBNA to launch a new reward credit card.

Cardholders can earn up to £60 worth of Intu vouchers a year by spending using the card.

Other incentives include a 12-month Gourmet Society membership and entry to a quarterly prize draw, as well as access to exclusive shopping offers. The APR is 16.9%.

Retail vouchers

The right reward credit card for you will depend on your shopping habits. If you regularly shop at Intu shopping centres, which include the Trafford Centre in Manchester and Lakeside in Essex, its new credit card is worth considering.

Cardholders will receive a £20 Intu voucher if they spend £250 within 90 days of opening their account, and another £20 gift card once they reach £3,000 and £5,000 worth of spending in a year. Unlike some retailer-branded reward cards, which pay a more generous reward rate on spending in store, Intu cardholders can earn giftcards on all spending, not just purchases made in Intu shopping centres.

If you don’t regularly shop at Intu centres, take a look at other reward credit cards on the market. If you’d rather earn cashback on your spending than retail vouchers, there are a number of credit cards that pay you a percentage of what you spend. However, many providers have withdrawn or altered their cashback credit cards following the introduction of regulations that reduce the revenue card companies receive from retailers, so there aren’t many to choose from.

You should only consider a cashback or reward card if you can afford to pay off your bill in full each month, otherwise the interest you’re charged will outweigh any benefits you’ve earned.

In addition to its reward scheme, the Intu credit card offers a 12-month 0% interest deal on purchases. It also offers 0% interest on balance transfers made within 60 days of the account opening. The balance-transfer fee is 2.99%.

But there are longer 0% interest deals out there.

For example, Post Office Money and Sainsbury’s Bank both have credit cards offering a 27-month interest-free period on purchases.

Meanwhile, the Tesco Bank Clubcard 40 Month Balance Transfer Credit Card offers 0% interest on balance transfers for 40 months, with a balance transfer fee of 2.69%.

Make sure you’ve cleared your balance before the 0% interest period ends to avoid being charged interest at the card’s standard variable rate.

