Is your fixed rate energy tariff ending in September 2016?

Does your fixed energy deal end this month?

Twelve energy deals are coming to an end this month – if one of these is yours, you could be out of pocket by £86 if you don’t take action. Read on to discover if you’ll have to pay more, plus we reveal which deals will save you the most money on your gas and electricity.

So far this autumn, just one energy supplier has raised its gas and electricity prices – Co-Operative Energy. From October, its prices will be 3% higher (or 6% higher if you have a prepayment meter). But other energy companies have replaced their cheapest fixed rate deals with more expensive plans.

You can save over £300 if you change from a pricey standard energy deal with one of the big six energy suppliers to a cheap fixed tariff.

To help you stay on top of your energy spending, we’ve listed the fixed energy tariffs coming to an end this month below – and the cheapest new deals you could switch to.

Fixed energy deals ending in September 2016

Deals ending this month include those from big suppliers British Gas, EDF, Npower and Scottish Power.

But that’s often not the case. Energy suppliers’ standard variable tariffs are usually their most expensive energy deals. Forget to switch if you’re on an Extra Energy tariff ending this month and you’ll be £258 worse off over the course of a year.

Four of the tariffs, including tariffs from Npower and Scottish Power, will leave you better off when they come to an end. That’s because you’ll automatically be transferred to the supplier’s standard variable tariff, which is currently cheaper than the fixed deal.

But even then, the most you’ll save is £54 over a year. Switch to one of the cheapest energy deals and you should save four times that. Check if your tariff is one of those coming to an end this month in the table below, then scroll down to see the cheapest deals.

Fixed energy deals ending in September 2016 Supplier Tariff Average price of tariff across the UK Standard tariff Average price increase British Gas Fix and Reward September 2016 – Paperless £1,075 £1,044 £31 EDF Energy Blue+Fixed Price September 2016 – Paperless £922 £1,069 £147 Extra Energy Fresh Fixed Price Sept 2016 v1 – Paperless £872 £1,130 £258 Extra Energy Fresh Fixed Price Sept 2016 v2 – Paperless £883 £1,130 £246 First Utility iSave Fixed September 2016 (v21) – Paperless £1,019 £1,047 £28 GnERGY GnERGY Fixed September 2016 – Paperless £886 £1,015 £149 M&S Energy M&S Energy Fix & More Sep 16 (Monthly Direct Debit and paperless billing) £1,088 £1,056 -£33 Npower Price Fix September 2016 – Paper and Paperless £1,131 £1,077 -£54 Npower Price Protector September 2016 – Paper and Paperless £1,131 £1,077 -£54 Sainsbury’s Energy Fixed Price September 2016 – Paperless £876 £1,044 £169 Scottish Power Help Beat Cancer Fixed Price Energy September 2016 Online – Paperless £1,099 £1,070 -£29 Scottish Power Online Fixed Price Energy September 2016 – Paperless £897 £1,070 £173 Table notes: Prices are based on a dual fuel tariff, averaged across UK regions, for a household with average consumption (using 3,100kWh of electricity and 12,500kWh of gas a year), paying by direct debit. Exact prices can vary according to region, usage and payment method. Cheapest prepayment tariff price based on dual fuel, averaged across the UK, for a household with a prepayment meter. Prices have been rounded up and are correct at 21 September 2016.

Switch energy supplier and save money

If you’re in the last 49 days of your fixed energy tariff, your energy supplier is not allowed to charge you an exit fee. If should also let you know that your tariff is coming to an end. You can also find this out from your bill. If you’re on a standard variable tariff, there is no end date so you can switch at any time.

Your supplier should tell you about any cheaper tariffs you could choose – but remember it will only list its own tariffs, not the entire market.

You’ll need to compare energy prices to find the best tariff for you. Use figures for the amount of gas and electricity you actually consume, rather than estimated figures, if you have them, to get the most accurate quote.

Cheapest energy deals in September 2016

The top five cheapest duel fuel gas and electricity tariffs this month are:

Eon Saver Fixed 1 Year v1 Paperless – £760 Avro Energy Simple and Select Paperless – £770 Eon Saver Fixed 1 Year v1 – £770 GB Energy Supply Fixed 1 Crystal Paper and Paperless – £780 So Energy So Flamingo Paperless – £782

(The prices shown above are provided by Energylinx, based on the details of a duel fuel medium user who uses 13,500kWhs gas and 3,100kWhs electricity per year, pays by monthly direct debit and chooses paperless billing. Prices are averaged across all UK regions and correct as of 21 September 2016.)

