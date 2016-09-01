New Dyson air purifier also heats and cools your room

The new Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link air purifier which is similar in appearance to the current Dyson electric heaters

Dyson has unveiled its new Pure Hot + Cool air purifier which it claims is engineered for all conditions. It’ll set you back £500 though – so what do you get for your money?

Whether you’re battling summer heat waves or attempting to keep warm over the winter months, the Dyson Pure Hot + Cold air purifier claims to keep your room at a target temperature all year round. This air purifier has both a cooling and a heating function.

Dyson says it does this while also automatically purifying the pollutants found in your home, and reporting the live indoor and outdoor air quality to your smart device. Sensors inside the machine detect changes in the room, before adjusting airflow to maintain the target air quality.

Dyson claims that the purifier removes 99.95% of ultrafine particles, including pollen, mould, bacteria and odours.

While the price tag looks steep, it offers similar features to the Dyson Hot + Cool Fan Heater (£360) and the Dyson Pure Cool Link air purifier (£350/£450 depending on size) in one appliance, so could be a good option if you were looking for both a heater and an air purifier.

The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool air purifier will be available to buy from the 5th September in preparation for the in-between seasonal weather that autumn brings. For the first few days it will only be available on the Dyson website and Dyson Oxford Street store. From then on it will be available at major retailers.

Concerned about damp, mould or condensation levels in your house? Check out our dehumidifier reviews.

The Dyson Link app

The Dyson Link App lets you remotely monitor the inside air quality and set your desired room temperature and minimum air quality level.

You can also track air quality history to identify peak pollution times and compare the air quality in your room with the local area.

For those who feel the cold, a real benefit may be the ability to turn on the heater function remotely so you can return to a warm home in the evenings.

The Dyson Link App is available for both iOS and Android phones.

Improve air quality with a dehumidifier

Concerns about air quality are on the rise. If you are concerned about damp, mould or condensation levels in your home, you may want to consider investing in a dehumidifier.

Dehumidifiers are designed to keep a room’s humidity in check, so the air is more comfortable and you notice fewer physical signs of damp air such as mould or condensation.

We’ve found that dehumidifier claims can be misleading as they sometimes are based on unrealistic conditions, so check out our dehumidifier reviews to make sure you’re not caught out.

Our test results show a big difference between the best and worst dehumidifiers on the high street, with our top Best Buys scoring 85%, while the worst only get a 41% test score.

New Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

Dyson has also recently launched its first ever beauty product, the Supersonic hair dryer, costing a cool £299. Available from June 2016, the hairdryer boasts four heat settings, a cold shot and three airflow settings.

Check out our Dyson Supersonic hair dryer review to find out whether it justifies the hefty price tag, or whether you are better off making do with one of our best buy hairdryers that can be bought for as little as £34.00.

