New iCandy Orange pushchair first look

iCandy Orange in orange. One of seven colourways on offer with the pushchair

The iCandy Orange is the new travel system from this popular British pushchair brand. We were given a sneak peek at it before its 2017 launch. Here are our first impressions to whet your appetite.

What is the iCandy Orange?

A pushchair intended to appeal to parents who want to keep the same iCandy as their family grows. It comes with a carrycot and seat unit in the box, and adapts into a double travel system. There’s also an integrated ride-on board for older siblings. iCandy says it is suitable from birth all the way up until your child/children reach 25kg – that’s about eight years.

Any new pushchair worth its salt these days is all about personalisation and the Orange is no exception. According to iCandy you can configure it just about any way you want – up to 30 different combinations apparently once you take into account the forward and rear-facing, children facing each other, carrycot, seat unit, and ride-on board different options.

Just as with all pushchair manufacturers, we’ll be testing the weight claim and seeing whether the Orange is as flexible a pushchair as iCandy claims as soon as we can.

The iCandy Orange is set to hit stores in March 2017, costing £830.

Want an iCandy right now? Browse all of our iCandy pushchair reviews to see what’s available and which scored top in our tests.

What else should I look out for?

Every new pushchair needs a fancy-sounding feature and with the Orange it’s what iCandy has dubbed ‘cinema seating’. No that’s not that it comes with an unlimited supply of popcorn and someone kicking you in the back all the time. What it actually means is that thanks to the way the seats are staggered, parents can make eye contact with both of their children when they’re parent facing in the double formation.

Other iCandy pushchairs, including the Peach, boasted a slimline design in double, but it meant that one of the seats would have an obscured view, so this is a first for iCandy, but is a feature that can be found in some other pushchairs.

Like the iCandy Peach, the Orange maintains a single footprint in double mode (which means the seats aren’t side-by-side but in tandem). But unlike the Peach, the two carrycots are the same size in double mode. The seat unit and carrycot have been dubbed by iCandy as ‘one of the largest on the market’. This sounds appealing, but is likely to affect the overall bulk and weight of the pushchair, even if it’s ostensibly the same width as the Peach. We’ll be checking.

See which are the top 10 most popular double pushchairs on Which.co.uk.

iCandy has also made it possible for the seats to face each other in double mode meaning your children can interact with each other.

The integrated ride on board is strong enough to hold a standing child (up to 20kg according to iCandy). This negates the need to add a separate attachment for this purpose or add bulk to your pushchair. We’ll take a look at how easy it is to push the iCandy Orange with the ride on board in place.

Parents of different heights have also been catered to with a range of handlebar height options that iCandy says are: ‘Taller at their highest and lower at their lowest than the nearest competitor’.

And as if the wide range of possible configurations with this pushchair wasn’t already enough to make your head spin, the brand new canopy comes with four modes: extended, visor, sleep and an all-new ventilation window.

What’s in the box when I buy this pushchair?

In the box you’ll find:

Chassis

Carry cot (on its own frame)

Seat unit (on its own frame)

Two canopies – choice of seven coloured flavour packs

One padded liner

Carrycot apron, liner and mattress

Two rain covers (seat and carrycot)

Which car seats will the iCandy Orange be compatible with?

Maxi Cosi Cabriofix

Pebble

Pebble Plus

Cybex Aton Q

Kiddy Evo Lunafix

Kiddy Evolution Pro 2

BeSafe iZiGo

Joie (models tbc)

Cybex Cloud Q

Read our car seats reviews to find out which scores top in our crash tests.

What colours does the iCandy Orange come in?

The base colour of the iCandy Orange is Carbon (dark grey) with a Nimbus Grey chassis. Flavour packs include:

Flame (orange)

Pop (pink)

Spring (green)

Autumn (brown)

Mercury (grey)

Noir (black)

Topaz (blue)

One of the new iCandy Strawberry Style reversible colour packs

New iCandy Strawberry 2017

It’s not just the Orange that iCandy fans can look forward to in 2017, the new iCandy Strawberry is also on its way, and advertised as having an easier locking system, a leather handle and bumper bar, and more seat padding. We’ve reviewed the current iCandy Strawberry 2.

iCandy has also unveiled some new designs for this model, called the Strawberry Style collection, which features a range of reversible colour covers. You can buy the bundle – including the pushchair, the ‘flavour pack’ (coloured covers), and footmuff – for £730, which is about £135 more than the regular Strawberry.

More on this…