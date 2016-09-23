Tech features you didn’t know about – make more of your gadgets

We buy tech for a specific purpose, but that doesn’t mean that’s all it can do. Make the most of the tech you have with these tips, or save yourself money by re-purposing old tech into something more useful.

Best Buy smartphones – the Swiss army knives of tech, but which is best?

Control your TV with your smartphone

Picture the scene – you’ve got in from work, made the tea and your favourite show is about to start. But the TV remote is nowhere to be seen. You’ve checked the usual spots – down the side of the sofa, in the fridge. And you’ve stood in the centre of your room staring blankly at every flat surface, hoping it will magically appear. It’s gone. Well, what if you could use your smartphone to control your TV instead?

Thanks to apps, smartphones can turn their hand to just about anything – a spirit level, dictaphone, even a musical instrument – but a remote control may be the most useful.

SURE Universal Remote, Anymote and Twinone IR Remote are some of the more popular apps, but there are plenty to choose from. They don’t just control your TV either. Some can control other devices in your media centre. AV receivers, Blu-ray players and even speakers can be controlled with the right app.

Before you pay for an app, make sure your device is compatible and that your smartphone has an IR blaster. Without it, your phone can’t talk to your TV.

Use an old smartphone as a wireless security camera

Sticking with smartphones, this trick can help you put a tired, old handset to good use. Once again, apps are the key and this time they’re turning phones into wireless security cameras.

When choosing which app to download you should check how the footage is saved and how easy it is to access on other devices. The best apps, such as Home Security Camera Alfred and WardenCam, will let you access the video stream at any time from phones and tablets as well as send alerts when they detect motion. These alerts can be pictures or short video clips, which you can store anywhere.

Jettisoned your old phone as soon as you got a new one? Take a look at these Best Buy wireless security cameras instead.

Create a stereo pair with two wireless speakers

The convenience of wireless speakers is undeniable. But getting stereo separation from one unit isn’t possible no matter how many tweeters and subwoofers are packed into the plastic casing. Technology has improved the way wireless speakers transmit sound around the room, but for true stereo there’s no substitute for a dedicated left and right speaker.

That’s why many wireless speakers give you the option to set one as a left and one as a right speaker, giving wireless sound with stereo separation. Plus, you still have two speakers if you ever want music in another room.

The Sonos Play:1, Play:3 and Play:5 all the support the technology. If you’re after something more portable then the Beats Pill+ and BeoPlay A2 can do it as well.

Get your TV’s sound through your hi-fi

When TVs got thinner, speaker quality took a hit. Some TVs do manage sound that comes close to the standard of the amazing displays but, for superior audio, additional speakers are the way to go.

Rather than buying a sound bar or home cinema set-up you could use existing hi-fi speakers. If your hi-fi has a stereo input you can connect your TV using a red and white stereo cable. Then, set your hi-fi to the right input, sit your speakers either side of your TV and enjoy your upgraded sound.

You can do the same thing if you have a pair of old speakers, too. But bear in mind that the speakers would need their own power source. This would usually be the amps in a hi-fi, but TVs don’t have those. Unless your speakers plug into the mains or an amp, they won’t work.

Tablets as a digital photo frame

The hi-res, bright screens on tablets make for excellent photo displays. There are several apps that let you create your own slideshows. Most will let you set different transitions, too. You could have your images fading or sliding into view, or have them peel over like pages from a book.

Head into your tablet’s settings and adjust the sleep setting so your screen won’t turn off every half an hour. And be wary of where you put it – you may need a stand to stop the tablet falling off a shelf.