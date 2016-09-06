Top 10 popular home and garden products on which.co.uk in August

The Bosch WAN28100GB washing machine was the most-viewed product on which.co.uk

Clean pyjamas and a cosy night’s sleep seem to have been a top priority for people in August with washing machines and mattresses topping the list of the most-viewed reviews on which.co.uk that month.

The Bosch WAN28100GB washing machine was the most popular home and garden product in August, and the Silent Classic 1200 Pocket Deluxe mattress took the second spot. As well as washing machines and mattresses, a fridge, dishwasher and cordless vacuum cleaner made an appearance in the top 10 list.

Read on to see what made it into the top 10, and click on the links to see which products are worth buying, and which ones you’d be better off avoiding.

1. Bosch WAN28100GB washing machine

The Bosch WAN28100GB is a reasonably priced (£360) 7kg washing machine that has 15 programs to choose from, which should make it perfect for most families. But is this washing machine really great value? Or do you need to pay a bit more to get a machine that meets our Best Buy standards?

Read our full review of the Bosch WAN28100GB washing machine to find out.

2. Silentnight classic 1200 Pocket Deluxe mattress

This £400 Silentnight Classic mattress is pocket sprung, so you shouldn’t feel your partner moving about in the night. But is this mattress durable and does it offer great support?

Take a look at our review of the Silentnight classic 1200 pocket deluxe mattress to find out.

3. Ikea Morgedal mattress

The second most-viewed mattress in August was the very attractively priced Ikea Morgedal at only £165. But is it really great value, or is a mattresses this cheap a short cut to a broken night’s sleep?

Read our review of the Ike Morgedal mattress to find out.

4. Bosch WAN24100GB washing machine

Bosch washing machines proved popular in August with a second one making it into our top five. This washing machine is £30 cheaper than the most most-viewed model, but is it any better and will it leave your clothes spick and span?

Visit our review of the Bosch WAN24100GB washing machine to find out.

5. Sealy Teramo 1400 mattress

The Sealy Teramo 1400 mattress just made it into the top five. It’s on the more expensive side at £750, and is also pocket sprung.

To find out whether money will get you the very best you can buy, or whether you’d be just as well off with a cheaper model, read our review of the Sealy Teramo 1400 mattress.

6. Samsung WW80J6410CW washing machine

This mid-priced Samsung washing machine has an 8kg drum, which should fit around 25 men’s shirts. But is it any good at cleaning all of those clothes?

Our full review of the Samsung WW80J6410CW washing machine will give you the answer.

7. LG FH4U2VCN2 washing machine

Yet another washing machine finds its way into the top 10, this time an LG model. This machine has a large 9kg drum capacity and is quieter than most. But does it do the nuts and bolts of cleaning well?

Read our full review of the LG FH4U2VCN2 to find out.

8. Bosch SMS53M02GB dishwasher

This Bosch is the only dishwasher in our top 10. It has capacity for 13 place settings, which is about average, and costs £314. But does it deliver the goods and leave your crockery and glassware sparkling?

Find out by taking a look at our review of the Bosch SMS53M02GB dishwasher.

9. Dyson V6 cordless vacuum cleaner

Cordless vacuum cleaners are becoming more and more popular and this Dyson V6 has certainly piqued the interest of those reading our reviews. But how does this expensive cordless model clean up against the competition?

Read our full and independent review of the Dyson V6 cordless vacuum cleaner to find out.

10. Dormeo Memory Plus mattress

Finishing off the top 10 with another mattress is this £250 mattress from Dormeo, which has a foam core with a 3cm layer of memory foam on top

To find out if you’ll get a comfortable night’s sleep for years to come with this mattress, read our Dormeo Memory Plus review.

