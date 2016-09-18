Top-scoring Best Buy fridge uncovered by Which?

The best fridges will maintain a safe temperature every time you open the door

Fridges often look identical and they all chill food, so you could be forgiven for thinking they’re all more or less the same. Think again. Our most recent round of fridge testing reveals a huge gap of 44% between the best and the worst new fridges.

All fridges will chill your food eventually. But don’t be surprised if sluggish chillers, like the one that just scored 49% in our test, reduce the lifespan of your food. It took more than 30 hours for this model to reach its coldest temperature, giving potentially harmful bacteria more time to thrive.

Not only does our new Best Buy fridge cost less, but it also managed this feat in less than half the time. This should help to prevent bacteria from accumulating, keeping your food fresher for longer. It excelled in all our other performance tests, too, earning an impressive joint-top score of 93%.

Tempted by a retro fridge?

Retro-style fridges often have a stylish silver handle, and come in a choice of colours. The Gorenje ORB153C, which we’ve just reviewed, is no exception, so it may be worth a look if you think a retro fridge will look great in your kitchen.

It comes with a roomy 178 litres of usable space, and contains a bottle shelf, a crisper drawer for fruit and vegetables and a chill draw for meat and fish. There’s also a handy ice box with 22 litres of usable space. But it’s essential that spacious fridges can chill quickly and maintain a steady temperature without driving up your energy bills.

Cheap freezers and chests reviewed

We’ve also just tested eight freezers, one of which aced our tough tests to earn an outstanding overall score of 89%. That’s enough to make it our joint-top Best Buy.

But if you’re looking for something a little cheaper, we’ve also recently reviewed four cheap freezers costing between £127 and £229. Two are cavernous chest freezers and two are space-saving under-counter freezers.

But only two are worth considering – the other two left us cold. Follow the links below to read our full review, or head to our freezer reviews to pick out your own bargain.

Latest Which? fridge and freezer reviews

Fridges

Bosch KSV33VW30G – freestanding, tall (£499)

Bush BTL55143W – freestanding, tall (£167)

Bush BUCL5585W – freestanding, under-counter (£127)

Bush BUCL6082 – built-in, under-counter (£187)

Frigidaire FRCLF185W – freestanding, tall (£400)

Gorenje ORB153C – freestanding, tall (£662)

Grundig GSN10710DW – freestanding, tall (£440)

Zanussi ZBA32050SA – built-in, tall (£474)

Freezers

AEG AGS58200F0 – built-in, under-counter (£399)

AEG A81000TNW0 – freestanding, under-counter (£293)

Bosch GSV36VW31G – freestanding, tall (£550)

Bush BCF198L – chest (£157)

Bush BUCF5585W – built-in, under-counter (£127)

Russell Hobbs RHCF200 – chest (£176)

Zanussi ZBF22451SA – freestanding, tall (£569)

Zanussi ZFT11112WE – freestanding, under-counter (£229)

Prices correct as of 15 September 2016.

