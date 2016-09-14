Top tips for a sizzling September

Cool down with a delicious home-made ice cream

September’s set to be a scorcher, with some of the hottest temperatures recorded for 100 years, so it’s not too late to pretend Christmas isn’t over 100 days away.

Waitrose reported soaring sales of summer products last week to match soaring temperatures; with frozen fruit, barbecue food and ice cream flying off the shelves.

Some of the hottest days of the year so far were recorded earlier this week for much of the UK, so there’s still time to grab a last minute barbecue bargain to make the most of warm weekends, or make your own creamy ice-cream to help cool down – and that’s where Which? can help.

Check out our sizzling Best Buy barbecues to make sure your sausages or corn cobs are the best. Or see our Best Buy ice cream makers to discover which are a sunny walk in the park to use and which ones our experts think are worth splashing out on.

Best Buy barbecues

Which? Best Buy gas and charcoal barbecues are different – our experts have checked they’re sturdy, safe, well-made and easy to use, plus they’ll cook deliciously tasty char grilled food.

Bag a barbecue bargain and make the most of the September sunshine

Our extensive barbecue testing includes:

An expert chef cooks sausages, a marinated chicken thigh and a pork-and-vegetable kebab on each barbecue, using all of the features on offer. We’re looking for evenly cooked, succulent food that is tender and moist.

We check how long it takes to get ready and cook; one model we tested took 47 minutes!

Our tests include how easy the barbecue is to put together, how easy it is to move and store and how well made it is; no one wants a barbecue that will topple over.

How we test barbecues – Find out the lengths we go to so you can choose the perfect grill

Best Buy ice cream makers

Cooling ice cream is surely one of the best ways to cool down on a hot day. Rather than time spent queuing at the checkout, a Best Buy ice cream maker means it’s quick, easy and simple to create a batch of tasty ice cream at home.

Not used an ice cream maker before? No problem, our guide on how to use your ice cream maker will have you whipping up a batch of vanilla ice cream quicker than you can watch an episode of the Great British Bake Off.

Once you’ve mastered making the basic recipe, your imagination is the only thing between you and a delicious bowl of whatever you fancy, with the bonus of knowing exactly what’s in your treat.

Read our guide on how to buy the best ice cream maker to find the right one for your kitchen – and your budget.

Make the most of the last minute sorching September sunshine

Last minute summer essentials

Whether you’re down to the last drop of sun cream or want to stock up before you jet off for the half term holidays, read our sun creams review before you head to the shops to find out which ones won’t keep you protected for as long as you think they will.

Give your lawn a last minute summer trip before the weather starts to cool off. Which? Best Buy lawn mowers take the effort out of cutting your lawn, meaning more time to enjoy ice cream.

Tempted to head out with the kids for some last minute fun in the sunshine? Take a few minutes to check your car seat is a safe as it can be before you take to your car. Download our quick and simple 10 essential child car seat fitting checks guide to help you out.

More on this…