Which? Birth Choice wins BMA Award

Which? Birth Choice and Which? Elderly Care were both successful at the British Medical Association (BMA) Patient Information Awards on Monday – winning in one category and coming Highly Commended in another.

Winning the Special Award for Decision-Making at the BMA Awards Which? Birth Choice was praised for its unique tool and well-written advice. The expert judge outlined how the site “really puts power in the hands of users and helps them make informed and evidence-based choices”.

Another of our free websites was also recognised at the event; Which? Elderly Care received a special commendation for its expert advice and information. The judge commended the resource, commenting “I wish I knew about this resource when I was caring for my mother. It answers a lot of questions I had that I was floundering with”.

Visit our free websites: Which? Birth Choice if you’re expecting a baby or Which? Elderly Care if you’re helping to arrange care for yourself or an eldery relative.

Where to give birth: a big decision

In 2011, the Birthplace Study, published in the British Medical Journal, found that the place of birth has implications for the type of birth women will experience. A couple of years later, Which? identified that there was no single resource that helped women use the findings of the study to decide between birth at home, in a labour ward or in a birth centre.

To enable women and their partners to use the findings of the study to make the best decision for them, we launched the Which? Birth Choice website in 2014. This free online resource provides information, advice and a unique interactive tool to help pregnant women and their partners understand their maternity options and make informed decisions.

‘This is a great resource’

Since launch in 2014, the number of visitors to Which? Birth Choice has increased steadily, receiving over 480,000 visitors in 2015. We’re seeing continued growth in the number of people coming to the site for information and advice, and have had wonderful feedback from expectant parents who have visited the site.

“Didn’t know Which? had a birth section! Well pleased to discover this. Packed with all the info I wanted to know (stats for the unit, facilities available etc)”

“This website is such a valuable resource. Thank you!”

The feedback of our users was echoed by the judge for the BMA Patient Information Awards who said “This is a great resource. The main information is really focused and tailored and provides good decision support around a challenging area for new mums in particular. It’s well-written and user-friendly, easy to navigate and find what you want…This really puts power in the hands of users and helps them make informed and evidence-based choices.

