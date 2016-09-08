Which? reveals best and worst companies for kitchen installation

The top-rated kitchen company for installation got 82%, while the bottom got just 56%

We’ve surveyed more than 2,000 people who’ve recently installed a new kitchen to find out which companies are the best and worst at kitchen installation – and there’s a 28% difference between to top and bottom scorers.

Our survey asked 2,154 Which? members about their experiences with the company that installed their kitchen, including well-known brands John Lewis, Wickes, Homebase and Wren Living. One company gained a high customer score of 84%, while the lowest scored just 56%.

Find out which company was rated best, and which you'll want to think twice about using

Best kitchen installation companies

As well as awarding each kitchen company an overall customer score, which is based on how satisfied customers were with the brand overall and whether or not they’d recommend it to a friend, we also asked people to rate different aspects of the installation. This included the speed and quality of the installation, mess made, communication during the installation and whether installers kept to arranged times.

The company rated highest earned four stars for most elements, and the highest rating of five stars for arranging the installation and the quality and finish. The bottom company on the other hand scored three stars for arranging the time and keeping to it, and just two stars for speed and communication.

You can also see what the well-known kitchen companies were rated overall for value for money, quality of products and finish and customer service

Kitchen installation problems

You can either get your kitchen installed by the company you buy it from – many of the big-name companies offer this service – or you can get it installed by an independent builder or fitter.

We found that 43% of people who got their kitchen installed by the company they bought it from experienced problems with their installation. The most common problems were that the installation took longer than planned (18%) and the wrong parts/units were delivered (16%).

On average, it took three to four weeks longer to have a kitchen installed if it was done by the kitchen company, or through an installer the company had recommended.

If you're looking to choose your own independent kitchen fitter, which is what 25% of people we surveyed did, you can use recommended tradespeople that have been through rigorous checks.

