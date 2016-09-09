Which? reveals new Best Buy garden shredder

Find a shredder to deal with your garden debris

Autumn is the perfect time to give your garden a tidy-up before the cold weather starts.

Garden shredders can be a big help in reducing mounds of hedge-clippings and woody waste into manageable chunks ready for the compost heap or the green recycling bin. But if your garden shredder weighs a tonne, leaves hedge-clippings whole and you spend more time unblocking it than you do actually shredding, then it may be time for a new model.

Just want a garden shredder that’ll tackle almost anything? Head to our Best Buy Garden shredders.

We’ve just put four new models of garden shredders through our tough tests. We’ve jammed them with twigs, shredded piles of tough, stringy conifer prunings and bumped them over our garden ‘obstacle course’ to make sure only the very best get awarded a Best Buy. Models from new brand Grizzly Tools were on test this time around, alongside established brands Makita and Wolf-Garten.

As nobody wants to be constantly stopping to unblock a shredder, you’ll be glad to hear that the new top performer rarely blocks even on twigs up to 40mm thick and is easy to clear. So it won’t you take you long to reduce a big heap of garden waste into manageable woody chunks and shreddings.

Our latest tests also revealed garden shredders that are poor at the basic task of shredding woody hedge clippings, so it’s worth reading our reviews to avoid disappointment.

Impact versus roller garden shredders

There are two main types of garden shredder to choose from so if you want the a really good garden shredder that doesn’t block you need choose the right type for you.

Impact shredders, that cut with a blade, are noisy and fast and cut garden debris into fine pieces ideal if you want to compost the material. Roller shredders are heavier and generally more expensive than impact shredders but they’re much quieter and slower but the roller mechanism can tackle more tricky garden waste, like stringy conifer twigs and thicker branches without blocking, turning it into chunks or crushing it so it’s ready to be added to your green recycling bin.

We’ve seen some great impact shredders and some great roller shredders but to sure you get the right type for you, read our guide on How to buy the best garden shredder.

New garden shredder reviews

The garden shredders we’ve most recently tested are listed below – click on the links to read full reviews.

Grizzly Tools EMH 2440

Grizzly Tools GHS 2842 B

Wolf Garten SDE2800 EVO-KIT

Makita UD2500

More on this…